Dubai, UAE – Snap Inc.’s pioneering AR Ramadan Mall will return to Snapchat this year, offering an immersive retail experience that seamlessly bridges physical and digital worlds. A time synonymous with the gathering of loved ones, Snapchat serves as a digital extension of these cherished moments, bringing families and friends together to connect and celebrate in new and innovative ways.

Building on the success of the two previous editions, with last year's mall reaching over 12 million shoppers, the 2024 experience sees an impressive makeover inspired by the spirit of Ramadan. For the first time, the AR Mall will showcase two different designs, with the first night-time inspired theme activated for the duration of Ramadan, and the second brighter look, illuminated with crescents and stars for Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Passionate about creating unforgettable experiences, Snap’s AR Ramadan Mall will also showcase five different verticals that speak to local shoppers' interests. Displayed on dedicated levels throughout the mall, users are invited on a journey to snap up deals from 11 brands across luxury, fashion, beauty, food and beverage and automotive.

Brought to life through the magic of Snap’s AR technology, the Mall creates the ultimate shopping destination this Ramadan. And as a brand already using AR to transform the way people interact with fashion, Snap will also be introducing distinctive pop-up boutiques throughout the Mall, mirroring real life luxury brand concept stores which spotlight dedicated product ranges.

With a highly engaged audience across the region, Snap understands the importance of creating a space for users to connect with those who matter most to them. As the local community prepares for the significant moment of Ramadan, a time of togetherness, reflection, and celebration, Snap strives to further enhance these connections. The Snap AR Ramadan Mall aims to provide more than just a virtual shopping experience, but a digital extension of physical Ramadan moments.

Available to access from the start of Ramadan, experience the wonders of Ramadan through the power of AR on Snapchat.

