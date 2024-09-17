Muscat. Committed to delivering exceptional value to its esteemed customers, ahlibank has announced its collaboration with Oman Oil Marketing Company (Oman Oil) to offer exciting cashback rewards to its credit card holders.

The ongoing rewards program, active until September 21, 2024, allows credit card holders to receive 20% cashback when refueling at Oman Oil Fuel Stations and shopping at Ahlain stores. Cashback will be awarded as Pearl Points and credited within 30 days after the promotion ends. Each customer can earn up to OMR 15 in cashback.

ahlibank is dedicated to providing value-added benefits that enrich customers’ banking experiences. By offering cashback on refueling at Oman Oil Fuel Stations and shopping at Ahlain stores, the Bank succeeds in enhancing customers’ day-to-day lives, underscoring its commitment towards a customer-centric approach. It is through such endeavors to meet customers’ demands and exceed their expectations, that ahlibank ensures customer satisfaction. Through innovative and diverse reward programs, the Bank has cemented its position as the Partner in Excellence, continuing its path towards greater growth.

This cashback campaign reflects ahlibank’s continuous efforts to offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, tailored to meet the needs of diverse segments. The Bank offers unparalleled financial solutions encompassing, retail, commercial, and investments that align with its vision of being a vibrant and thriving center of banking.