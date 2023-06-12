Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, announced today the launch of Jawaher, its first digital loyalty programme that enables customers to earn loyalty points which can be redeemed for exciting rewards. Jawaher points will be added automatically when customers pay their monthly bills for Mobile Postpaid, Mobile Broadband or Fiber Broadband, in full and by the due date. Customers, according to their eligibility, can redeem their points for service credit on their Batelco bill, or by claiming them as air miles.

Starting from today, postpaid customers will have an individual virtual loyalty card that will pop up on the Batelco Mobile App, enabling them to view, manage, and redeem their Jawaher points seamlessly. Moreover, exclusive partner offers will be available on the Batelco App to give customers up to 40% off at local jewelry shops, restaurants, supermarkets and more. To benefit from the great deals, customers need to show their virtual card to the partners.

Batelco General Manager Consumer, Aseel Mattar said: “We are delighted to introduce the Jawaher loyalty programme for our customers. The launch of this programme is our special way to recognize and reward them for their loyalty and trust in us.”

“More benefits and offers will be added to the Jawaher programme on a regular basis to enrich the programme and we will continue with our efforts to exceed our customers’ expectations through the delivery of exceptional experiences, to ensure satisfaction,” she added.

For more information about the Jawaher programme benefits and eligibility, customers are invited to visit www.batelco.com

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com