UAE, Qatar: BTC Fashion, the retail arm of the Business Trading Company (BTC) and the promoter of world-renowned brands such as Matalan, Miniso, Superdry and Balabala in GCC and Levant regions, has partnered with leading marketing technology (MarTech) company WebEngage to engage its vast customer base with personalized and exceptional experiences.

The integration with WebEngage’s award-winning, patent-pending marketing technologies, which are powered by a customer data platform (CDP) and AI, will help BTC Fashion to understand its customers better and deeper and strike meaningful, personalized and contextualized conversations with them across offline and online channels. BTC Fashion’s robust omnichannel retail presence, including outlets across the region and its successful e-commerce arm bfab, is an ideal opportunity to deploy AI and automation and advance customer-centric retail outcomes.

“As one of the largest investment firms in GCC, we represent some of the most inspirational global brands. Our aim is to provide unique and consistent experiences to each shopper whenever and wherever they engage with any of our brands. Partnering with WebEngage, we will be able to understand our customers better and fulfil their needs in a more personalized manner. WebEngage’s proven experience in transforming retention marketing for leading fashion and retail brands in the region is an added advantage,” said Hasit Kakkad, General Manager, BTC Fashion.

BTC Fashion will integrate its back office, loyalty platform, data lake, and e-commerce channel with WebEngage’s Retention Operating System. That will help build unified customer profiles. The resulting “customer 360”, powered by deterministic AI, will help BTC Fashion’s marketing teams and product managers of all brands to optimize customer journeys across SMS, mobile, web, digital, paid media, WhatsApp, email, and offline. Based on shopper behaviours, purchases, psychography, and real-time intent, BTC Fashion will deliver personalized omnichannel experiences.

BTC Fashion’s partnership with WebEngage to deliver tailored experiences draws upon the broader consumer sentiment in the regional fashion retail industry. A recent study by Oliver Wyman revealed that GCC consumers’ expectations for tailored experiences are 30% higher than those of their global counterparts. Additionally, 87% of GCC customers are using both online and offline channels to shop. By driving omnichannel personalization, BTC Fashion is hoping to cater to such customers meaningfully and reinforce its position as a leading retailer in GCC and Levant.

“We are so honoured to associate with a family group of BTC’s calibre. Since its inception, the group has played an integral role in the region’s socioeconomic transformation. We will deploy our latest innovations in generative AI, seamlessly integrate with all their systems, and empower their marketing teams to build 1:1 customer engagement. Our regional business managed services team will ensure we maximize the value of their customer data, boost marketing impressions, and improve CLTV,” said Hetarth Patel, Vice President - Middle East & Africa and Managing Director - UAE.

About BTC Fashion

BTC Fashion is the retail fashion business of Business Trading Company (BTC) Group of Companies who are well known both in Qatar and the entire GCC region for its proven expertise in the development and management of premium shopping malls, entertainment, real estate, and high-end retail brands.

BTC Fashion was established in 2000 with a mission of bringing the latest trends in international fashion to Middle East retail audience. To achieve its mission, BTC Fashion immediately began identifying the most appropriate retail brands for the Middle East market. In a short time period, BTC Fashion acquired the franchise rights for a number of retail brands, ranging from high fashion wear, homeware and footwear.

Key to BTC Fashion’s sustained success has been its expertise in identifying the latest international trends that precisely match the tastes and styles of the Middle East retail audience. Equally important has been its ability to ensure that the international retail brands that have been brought into its portfolio are provided with the right environment in which to prosper, both in terms of brand building and sales turnover.

Today, BTC Fashion has established a strong retail presence in the GCC and Levant region and continues to grow rapidly with the introduction of new brands.

About WebEngage

Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 800+ brands across India, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and South East Asia markets. WebEngage is on a unique mission to ensure that no business should ever have to work hard to retain its customers. WebEngage helps them scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class journey builder enabling automated triggers and campaign orchestration across channels. The third piece of the stack is the personalization engine that includes all the data in the system and AI/ML-driven product recommendations that boost the conversion for all channels including the web and mobile apps. This puts immense power in the hands of marketers as they try to live up to the consumer expectation of a personalized user experience, a habit formed by the Amazon and Netflix of the world. The company is working across several industries like E-Commerce, Edtech, Fintech, Foodtech, Media & Publications, Gaming, BFSI, Healthcare, Online Retail. The key clientele includes marquee brands like IKEA, eXtra Stores, HNAK, Vezeeta, Tabiyat, Unilever, L'Oréal, Bajaj Auto, Unacademy, Myntra, Pluralsight, Pepperfry, Junglee Games, HT Media, FirstCry, GoIbibo and many more.

To learn more about the WebEngage, please click: https://webengage.com/

