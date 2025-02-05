Doha, Qatar – Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, has won the award for Best Threat Detection, Investigation and Response at the 13th edition of the CYSEC Qatar Awards. The self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM platform and cloud-native New-Scale Security Operations Platform have been recognized for their ability to provide security operations center (SOC) teams with the insights to identify anomalies, swiftly respond to emerging threats, and meet regulatory compliance standards.

LogRhythm SIEM delivers synchronized threat intelligence and automated workflows to enable organizations to achieve faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). With a customer base spanning multiple critical infrastructure sectors, the platform delivers integrated user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) within a single, integrated platform to support complex environments as the region prepares for Qatar National Vision 2030.

“We are honored to be recognized for our SIEM platforms and how they enable SOCs to strengthen their defenses against evolving threats across Qatar and the rest of the Middle East,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Vice President & General Manager iMETA, Exabeam. “This award marks a fantastic milestone for Exabeam and is a true testament to the work of the team as we provide end-to-end visibility across all levels. I am proud to be part of the journey to enhance the region’s overall security posture as digital adoption continues to grow.”

LogRhythm SIEM enables organizations to rapidly comply with Qatar’s National Cybersecurity Framework through an automated, out-of-the-box module. The LogRhythm Qatar Cybersecurity Framework (QCF) module provides pre-bundled content such as AI Engine (AIE) rules, alarms, investigations, lists, and reports that help organizations adhere to best practice around the QCF guidelines. In addition, the AI-driven New-Scale Security Operations Platform provides a powerful cloud-native solution to local organizations. Both platforms empower security teams with improved mean time to detect and respond to attacks with real-time visibility and better contextualization.

“It is a pivotal time for digitalization in the Middle East, with Qatar Vision 2030 aiming to position Qatar as a leading digital economy with robust cybersecurity frameworks. In preparation for this, cybersecurity must be at the forefront of organization’s business priorities. On top of delivering advanced threat intelligence capabilities, our SIEM offerings enable CISOs to create a secure foundation for digital transformation by identifying areas of non-compliance in real time,” said Dohaji.

The CYSEC Qatar Awards recognize outstanding contributions and innovations in cybersecurity across Qatar. This year’s ceremony saw organizations awarded across 16 categories. The win follows the recent launch of LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot, a generative AI-powered feature delivering actionable insights to empower security teams and accelerate workflows.

About CYSEC Qatar

CYSEC QATAR is the premier Cybersecurity event scheduled on 4th FEBRUARY 2025 at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.

The event is dedicated to safeguarding Qatar’s digital infrastructure and building resilience against these threats. It serves as a platform for experts to collaborate on strategies and frameworks to secure the nation’s digital future.

www.cysecqatar.com

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations. High-integrity data ingestion, powerful analytics, and workflow automation power the industry’s most advanced self-managed and cloud-native security operations platform for threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). With a history of leadership in SIEM and UEBA, and a legacy rooted in AI, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline security operations. Learn more at www.exabeam.com.