Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced the introduction of Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) for energy generated by the UAE’s utility-scale Wind Programme. The wind energy CECs are available for purchase for the first time and further enable entities to achieve their sustainability goals by certifying their clean energy consumption and reducing the carbon emissions of their operations.

The introduction of wind CECs follows the launch of the UAE’s first utility-scale Wind Programme, under which EWEC signed a power purchase agreement in Q4 2023 with Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, for power generated from wind farms. EWEC procures the electricity generated from the wind farms located at Al Sila, Sir Bani Yas Island and Delma Island. The wind farms have a total combined capacity of 99 megawatts of renewable energy, enough to power approximately 22,000 homes and displace 115,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “We are pleased to announce the inclusion of wind energy for the first time as part of the innovative Clean Energy Certificates scheme. This new offering further enables organisations to verify their renewable and clean energy consumption and make tangible progress towards achieving their sustainability and decarbonisation goals. The UAE Wind Programme was a pioneering step in diversifying the country's energy mix, and we are proud to now be able to offer wind energy CECs to businesses and organisations across Abu Dhabi. We invite all interested parties to register and participate in EWEC’s upcoming CECs auctions to foster positive change for our planet.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar's Chief Executive Officer, said: “Masdar’s collaboration with EWEC strengthens our goal of delivering bold, ambitious action in the battle against climate change and supporting the UAE’s net-zero vision. Adding energy generated from the UAE’s first utility-scale Wind Programme to EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates auction will enhance the importance of the CECs scheme by enabling the diversification of the country’s energy mix, paving the way to ensuring a just, equitable and sustainable future for all.”

CEC auctions are open to all businesses and organisations interested in decarbonising their energy consumption and lowering their Scope 2 emissions. The innovative scheme offers entities a competitive edge by holding internationally recognised certificates proving their contribution to the preservation of the environment and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

EWEC is one of the key parties enabling the implementation of the CECs scheme, acting as the Single Registrant and Auction Operator. Previous auctions have resulted in strategic partnerships across diverse sectors, including energy, real estate, healthcare, and events, demonstrating the widespread interest in this pioneering programme.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

