Advanced modelling capabilities to augment EWEC’s integrated system planning

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Exemplar, a global optimisation-based market simulation software provider for the energy and water sectors. The parties will jointly explore opportunities to expand EWEC’s advanced modelling capacity and bring Energy Exemplar’s state-of-the-art, cloud-based platform modelling capabilities to the Middle East.

The MoU was signed by Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, and David Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Energy Exemplar, in the presence of representatives from both organisations.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “As EWEC continues to lead the region in transitioning energy production to renewable and clean sources, forecasting and modelling the impact of such rapid decarbonisation is crucial to achieving Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s sustainability and net zero goals. This partnership with Energy Exemplar will expand our already advanced techno-economic modelling capabilities through the integration of a scalable, cloud-based platform that further strengthens our integrated system planning, particularly when factoring in future-facing energy innovations.”

David Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Energy Exemplar, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring to the region one of the most powerful energy and water modelling solutions in the world, especially in collaboration with a strategic, world-leading entity such as EWEC, which sits right at the heart of the UAE’s energy transition journey. EWEC has in the last years built an advanced and globally leading modelling capability on our PLEXOS modelling platform. Having EWEC leverage our latest cloud-based technologies will enable them to accelerate the speed of their energy transition plans while simultaneously limiting execution risks. Together, we look forward to supporting the UAE’s realisation of a sustainable future.”

The agreement will see EWEC and Energy Exemplar deploy a Proof of Concept (PoC), overseen by a joint Technical Steering Team, to demonstrate how EWEC’s existing and future modelling requirements can be augmented. The use of advanced and unified modelling systems supports EWEC in its mission to realise the Abu Dhabi and UAE government’s vision for a sustainable and net zero future.

As a simulation platform, PLEXOS allows users to analyse and predict long- and short-term energy market performances based on the data fed into the system. As a single, unified energy modelling and forecasting platform, PLEXOS analyses zonal and nodal energy models ranging from long-term investment planning to medium-term operational planning and down to short-term, hourly, and intra-hourly market simulations.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives water and electricity planning, forecasting, purchasing, and despatching. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix by developing and deploying renewable and clean energy and low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

About Energy Exemplar

Energy Exemplar is the leading simulation software provider for the world energy market. Headquartered in Australia but with a global presence, it gives energy companies the tools and expertise to light a path forward to a cleaner, greener future. Its state-of-the-art modelling software, including the world leading PLEXOS suite, empowers more than 500 clients across more than 80 countries to run simulations, analyse scenarios, simplify decisions and make the switch quickly and safely to net zero. Now the go-to provider of energy solutions for the world’s top market stakeholders, Energy Exemplar is helping to shape tomorrow’s world.

Combining constant innovation with a passion for sustainability, Energy Exemplar has made the crystal ball a reality with its PLEXOS suite. Using PLEXOS, clients can build datasets on electric power, water and gas, and digitally replicate real-world energy markets with unmatched accuracy. PLEXOS simulations inform trading, generation scheduling, capacity expansion and market analysis. As the need to decarbonise grows urgent, PLEXOS has become the essential tool for the secure transformation of the world energy market.

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

For EWEC media enquiries, please contact: communications@ewec.ae

For Energy Exemplar media enquiries, please contact: marketing@energyexemplar.com