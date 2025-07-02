Clean Energy Certificates enable organisations to credibly account for Scope 2 emissions reductions

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), a leading organisation in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that it has extended its clean energy partnership agreement with Mediclinic Middle East for the third consecutive year. Under the agreement, EWEC will supply all Mediclinic Middle East’s facilities in Abu Dhabi with clean energy, verified using Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE).

This strategic agreement reinforces EWEC’s ongoing efforts to enable large-scale adoption of clean energy across Abu Dhabi’s key sectors, including healthcare. Mediclinic Middle East, part of the international private healthcare provider Mediclinic Group, operates seven hospitals and almost 30 clinics across the UAE, delivering world-class medical care. By leveraging CECs, the company is significantly reducing its Scope 2 emissions across its Abu Dhabi operations, recognising the intrinsic connection between environmental health and human health outcomes.

Francois Brice, Executive Director of Commercial and Fuel Management at EWEC, said: “We are witnessing strong and growing interest from national corporations to adopt clean energy consumption and reduce their emissions, aligning with national climate targets. The extension of our collaboration with Mediclinic Middle East highlights their leadership in decarbonizing operations in the healthcare sector. Clean Energy Certificates enable organizations to accurately account for Scope 2 emissions reductions, enhancing sustainability reporting. We look forward to enabling more institutions to adopt clean energy and achieve their long-term sustainability goals.”

Hein van Eck, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, commented:

“As a healthcare provider, Mediclinic Middle East firmly believes that the health of our planet is inseparable from the health of its people. Sustainability is not just a value, it is a core pillar of our purpose to enhance the quality of life. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to environmental stewardship by partnering once again with EWEC to power our Abu Dhabi operations with 100 per cent clean electricity. This decisive move underscores our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint and actively contributing to the UAE’s ambitious climate goals. By aligning with national and global sustainability targets, we are not only safeguarding the environment but also shaping a resilient, future-ready healthcare eco-system. Mediclinic is proud to stand at the forefront of the UAE’s journey toward a net-zero, sustainable future.”

EWEC continues to lead the development of the CECs market in Abu Dhabi, with the scheme rapidly attracting participation from major entities across key economic sectors. Organisations such as the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Aldar, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Al-Futtaim IKEA, and Burjeel Holdings have procured CECs to certify that their electricity consumption is sourced from clean energy, demonstrating growing momentum among leading companies to decarbonise operations and align with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

Issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), CECs serve as the sole recognized mechanism for verifying the consumption of clean electricity within the emirate. Each certificate represents one megawatt-hour (MWh) of power generated from renewable or low-carbon sources, providing businesses with a credible way to demonstrate their environmental commitment. As the Single Registrant and Auction Operator, EWEC plays a central role in facilitating the issuance and allocation of CECs, giving companies access to a transparent and accountable pathway towards decarbonizing their operations.

For more information on Clean Energy Certificates scheme, or to participate in upcoming auctions, please visit www.ewec.ae/CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

