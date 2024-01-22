Abu Dhabi: Earlier this week, the Abu Dhabi Center for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, which is affiliated with the Department of Community Development (DCD), welcomed a delegation from the US Embassy in the UAE. The purpose of the meeting was to exchange knowledge and discuss Ewaa’s most effective methods for providing care, rehabilitation, and empowerment to victims of human trafficking. Additionally, the parties reviewed Ewaa’s upcoming endeavours, including initiatives to raise awareness and enhance services.

This highlights the Center's commitment to showcasing the UAE's efforts in this important field and updating relevant stakeholders on the latest developments. It served as an opportunity to share information about Ewaa’s upcoming endeavors which aim at raising awareness and enhancing the quality of its services.

The meeting commenced with a discussion on Ewaa’s mandate and role in supporting human trafficking cases. It highlighted the range of services it offers, such as sheltering and psychosocial support, along with its efforts to affirm the UAE's commitment to the standards outlined in the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (Palermo Convention), and active participations as a key member in supporting the agenda of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking.

During the discussions, emphasis was placed on the collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies to accurately identify victims, provide them with legal support, and ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted. Furthermore, the Centre brought forth the latest advancements in national referral procedures designed to aid victims of human trafficking.

Ewaa also emphasized its commitment to segregating sheltered individuals according to case types, age groups, and genders, while ensuring that they have suitable spaces for their daily activities and the opportunity to participate in various sessions and workshops. Both parties highlighted the significance of granting victims of human trafficking the right to choose whether to accept or decline sheltering or any other assistance, as well as the option to voluntarily return to their home countries or seek alternative homelands.

In regards to raising awareness about human trafficking, Ewaa presented its ongoing efforts. The Center has successfully launched awareness campaigns in locations where potential victims are most prevalent. These campaigns include the distribution of brochures on human trafficking, available in multiple languages, within labor cities. Additionally, Ewaa utilizes its social media platforms (@ewaa.abudhabi) to share awareness posts and activations. To reach a wider audience, Ewaa has also implemented video displays at Abu Dhabi airport terminals, targeting arrivals from countries known as sources and transit points for potential victims. Furthermore, Ewaa has unveiled its upcoming initiative to launch an awareness campaign on human trafficking in the Dubai Metro.

Ewaa has also confirmed that its hotline (800-SAVE) staff are fluent in multiple languages, providing seamless communication for people of diverse nationalities. They have also emphasized their shelters’ stringent safeguarding policy, which is in place to protect both the beneficiaries and the staff, and is in line with the latest international standards.