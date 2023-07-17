Dubai, UAE – Interregional Sports Group (ISG) has agreed a multi season deal with eVulpa to act as an exclusive ISG sales agency in the MENA region. The move will help target brands and increase direct regional support and help promote La Liga media rights locally via the ISG network. eVulpa have significant local presence and extensive relationships which complements ISG’s work to date in the region.

The package of 51 games for the 2023/24 season will all feature either FC Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid fixtures with multi packaged geo-targeted broadcast feeds being distributed around the world.

‘We are world leaders in the sale and delivery of virtual advertising and have a proven track record of enabling brands to access their target markets through premium sports events. We were instrumental in the creation of this rights package back in 2011 and so are very excited at the prospect of taking them to market in the important MENA region with our new partner eVulpa for the forthcoming seasons.’ said Tony Ragan, CEO, ISG.

‘We look forward to being the exclusive MENA partner of ISG from the 23/24 Season onwards. eVulpa’s commitment to sports marketing and regional presence will be instrumental in developing the virtual LED market across the region promoting regional brands to a wider and targeted audience. We are thrilled by this exclusive partnership that paves the way for a wider cooperation in the near future between eVulpa and ISG’ said Marwan Hayek, CEO, eVulpa.

About ISG:

Interregional Sports Group (ISG) is now part of TGI Sport. ISG is the leader in virtual media solutions in sport. The company focuses on regionalizing broadcast technology and implementing revenue strategies for some of the world’s biggest sports rights-holders including the top European football competitions and the world’s leading motor-racing championship. From its head office in London and remote operational center in Milan, ISG provides its clients with new revenue streams creating new virtual rights and virtual media solutions that incorporate integrated data systems, analytics and activation.

About eVulpa:

eVulpa is a Sports Marketing Agency that specialises media and marketing services for international and regional sport’s governing bodies. eVulpa believes in the power of the digitalization of entertainment and sports activities and its impact of everyone’s life. eVulpa is a well-established multi sports regional player (Football, Basketball, etc.) with a focus on MENA region and is the exclusive commercial partner of FIBA Asia and FIBA West Asia Super League (WASL).