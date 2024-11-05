Dubai, UAE: evision, the media and entertainment arm of e& today announced a partnership with Trendyol, one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms. This collaboration marks the launch of an innovative TV commerce experience on STARZ ON, evision’s ad-supported streaming platform.

For the first time, viewers will be able to seamlessly shop directly from their favorite shows, leveraging the power of e-commerce on a streaming platform.

The partnership with Trendyol brings together evision’s extensive entertainment content and Trendyol’s e-commerce expertise, making STARZ ON a pioneer in TV commerce in the MENA region. Users can now explore and purchase trending products in real-time while enjoying their favorite streaming content, creating an integrated, convenient, and highly engaging shopping experience.

“We’re pleased to lead the next generation of entertainment with the convergence of content and fashion commerce,” said Olivier Bramly, CEO of evision. “Our partnership with Trendyol is a significant step forward in transforming the way viewers engage with their favorite shows, turning passive watching into an interactive, personalized shopping experience. We are proud to be the first in the MENA region to bring this revolutionary TV commerce experience to life on STARZ ON, offering a dynamic platform that combines high-quality entertainment with the convenience of instant purchasing.”

Çağlayan Çetin, President of Trendyol, echoed Bramly’s enthusiasm. “Through this exclusive collaboration, Trendyol is bringing the latest fashion trends from the movies and TV shows available on Starz ON to viewers right across the Gulf. This exciting initiative not only showcases the very best and most relevant of Trendyol’s vast range but also promises to deliver a dynamic, interactive shopping experience for audiences while they watch their favorite content.”

Products from Trendyol’s platform will be directly available to viewers via interactive ads and shopping-enabled content on STARZ ON. As consumers continue to evolve their shopping habits, this innovative approach to content and commerce promises to redefine how people shop and engage with digital media.

About Trendyol

Founded in Istanbul in 2010, Trendyol has since grown to become one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms. Supported by cutting edge technology, Trendyol’s multi-category marketplace connects over 250,000 predominantly Turkish sellers and global brands to close to 40 million customers on dedicated local language apps in Türkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan, the Gulf States and Central and Eastern Europe. It also wholesales its best-selling own-brand Trendyol Collection to partner platforms in 100 countries around the world.

About evision, from e& life

Headquartered in Dubai, evision, the media & entertainment arm of e& stands as the largest industry player in the MENAP region, with more than 6 million users, including flagship entertainment services such as STARZ ON, STARZPLAY, eLife TV, Switch TV, Misr TV, Mobily TV and SHOQ TV.

As a pioneer in home entertainment in the region, evision provides cloud-based content and platform solutions and content management for IPTV, streaming, and mobile in all forms of entertainment across MENAP. With over 20 years of collaboration with major Hollywood studios, independent studios, and regional content suppliers, evision delivers over 600 TV channels and 20,000 hours of on-demand content across multiple languages. evision owns and operates STARZ ON, a leading top-tier free streaming television service catering to the MENA audience, and hold a majority stake in STARZPLAY, a leading provider of subscription ideo-on demand and streaming services in the MENA region, through the consortium led by evision with ADQ.

To learn more about evision, please visit http://evision.ae/

e& Media Office

Shilpa Villait

Nancy Sudheer

Noha Serageldin

Grace Eid

mediaoffice@eand.com