Dubai, UAE – Dubai, known for its unsurpassed luxury and innovation, is now home to a groundbreaking UAE certified lab-grown diamond company that is set to redefine the luxury jewelry industry.

PlasmabilityTM, Crossworks Manufacturing, a member of the HRA Group, Dubai Holding (SJM Group) and Bond have entered into a strategic partnership establishing Eviqe Diamonds, a technologically advanced pioneer in luxurious, sustainable and ethically created diamonds and jewelry.

EviqeTM has officially opened its certified state-of-the-art full production facility in the heart of Dubai and is ready to harvest its first batch of lab grown diamonds on December 1, 2023. The partners' commitment to unparalleled quality, innovation and sustainability is set to transform the diamond industry landscape in the region and beyond. The basis of this partnership is rooted in the companies' shared passion to deliver brilliant, conflict-free, and environmentally friendly diamonds while pushing the boundaries of innovation in the diamond industry.

With a combined certified state-of-the-art growing, cutting & polishing facility, Eviqe is equipped with cutting-edge technology and a team of skilled engineers, scientists and artisans that produce exquisite lab-grown diamonds that excel in beauty, brilliance, and clarity.

Key Features of Eviqe’s Lab Grown Diamonds:

Brilliant Quality: Eviqe’s lab-grown diamonds are meticulously crafted to exhibit exceptional quality and brilliance and are grown with precision and expertise. The Eviqe growth process takes place in a single step, resulting in stunning clarity and brilliance. Eviqe's cutting is unsurpassed in its quality. Every Eviqe diamond is graded and certified for its cut, color, clarity, and carat weight, setting new standards in the industry.



Sustainable and Ethical: Eviqe is committed to sustainability and ethics. Aligning with the UAE's vision of sustainable development, Eviqe diamonds are created with minimal environmental impact and do not involve harmful mining practices or human rights abuses.



Core Innovation: Eviqe constantly pushes the boundaries of technological innovation in diamond production. Eviqe’s scientists and engineers bring years of expertise, dedicated to enhancing the diamond-growing process, ensuring exceptional and brilliant grown and cut diamonds.



Stunning Selection: From classic solitaires to intricate custom designs, Eviqe offers a world of possibilities with its lab-grown diamonds and jewelry.



Dubai Hub: Located in the heart of Dubai, Eviqe reflects the city's opulence and luxury. Eviqe is strategically positioned to serve both the regional and international markets, offering a convenient destination for lab-grown diamonds of unmatched quality.



Certified Lab Facility: Eviqe is certified by the DED Authority & certified by the MOIAT as an Advanced Industrial Technology Facility specializing in lab grown diamonds and is DMCC Registered.

Mr. Robert Basnett, CEO & Founder of Plasmability LLC, expressed on behalf of the partners collectively their excitement about the company's future in Dubai, saying, "We are thrilled to establish our presence in Dubai, a city known for its innovation and luxury. Our commitment to providing stunning lab-grown diamonds in a certified state-of-the-art facility aligns with the values and aspirations of this extraordinary city. We look forward to serving the regional market and beyond."

Mr. Osama Al Salman, General Manager of Eviqe, expressed “the launch of Eviqe's certified lab-grown diamond production and cutting & polishing facility in Dubai is a significant step towards revolutionizing the diamond industry, offering consumers a sustainable, ethical, and exceptional choice for their jewelry needs. As Eviqe continues to grow and innovate, it will solidify Eviqe as a global leader in lab grown diamonds and align with Dubai's position as a global hub for cutting-edge diamond technology and craftsmanship”.



Eviqe is a pioneering lab-grown diamond, cutting and polishing company based in Dubai, UAE. With a commitment to sustainability, ethics, and innovation. Eviqe produces end to end high-quality lab-grown diamonds that meet the demands of the modern luxury market and is at the forefront of this transformative industry and a symbol of beauty, ethics, and responsibility.



Eviqe's CVD technology was developed by Plasmability at its Austin, Texas headquarters and transferred to the Eviqe facility. The diamonds grown at Eviqe are without post-growth HPHT treatment and will be distributed with a GIA certificate with super high-end makes in both round and fancy shapes. Eviqe's unique proprietary process leaves no graining and no growth lines giving it a signature look. This makes the diamonds suitable for true luxury goods, beyond the typical lab-grown offerings. The sizes, clarity, and characteristics are unique to Eviqe’s growing technology and make the product unrivaled in our industry.



Crossworks’ area of expertise is in diamonds and is at the forefront of innovation in diamond design and rough diamond manufacturing. Having two state-of-the-art polishing facilities located in Toronto, Canada and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Crossworks specializes in manufacturing premium cuts and high-end ideal cuts in all shapes and has transferred its expertise into the Eviqe partnership. All the polishers are world class diamond cutters committed to attention to detail and craftsmanship.

Mr. Itay Ariel, Executive Director, Global Sales of Crossworks shared “Bond, Dubai Holding and Plasmability are industry leaders and they share our commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to bring this new luxury offering to the market with them through the Evique partnership.”

The state-of-the-art manufacturing systems installed within Eviqe ensure that each time the diamond is touched, it is recorded, from start to finish, on every stone. Rough diamonds are tracked individually on a real time basis to ensure the highest degree of transparency.

A leading conglomerate based in the vibrant city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with a stellar track record of over 20 years, Dubai Holding (SJM Group) has grown into a versatile and dynamic corporation boasting a diverse portfolio that encompasses Real Estate, Construction, Trading, , IT Solutions, Cargo, Manpower Recruitment Recycling and more.

Bond Investment is an Abu Dhabi-based international investment holding company. As one of the largest and most dynamic investment holding companies in the UAE, Bond Investment is recognized as an innovative business incubator and has earned an unsurpassed reputation in its uncompromising quality and innate professionalism.