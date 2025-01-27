The collaboration accelerates Saudi Arabia's journey toward a sustainable future with cutting-edge high-speed charging solutions and exclusive customer-focused offers designed to support the adoption of electric vehicles

Saudi Arabia - The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ), a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alfuttaim Electric Mobility representative of “BYD” in the Kingdom. This strategic alliance intends to expedite electric car adoption in the Kingdom by combining EVIQ's fast-charging infrastructure expertise with “BYD”'s customer base.

The MoU outlines major areas of collaboration, such as the implementation of a high-speed public charging infrastructure at “BYD” Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility locations throughout Saudi Arabia. The alliance will also provide charging packages to “BYD” customers, ensuring a seamless and accessible charging experience that meets global standards of quality, safety, and efficiency requirements.

EVIQ remains at the forefront of developing Saudi Arabia's EV ecosystem, with a goal of deploying over 5,000 chargers in strategic locations around the Kingdom by 2030. This collaboration with “BYD” demonstrates EVIQ's dedication to establishing strong local and international collaborations to lay a solid foundation for the sector. By providing widespread access to charging stations, EVIQ hopes to make EV ownership more which will help in accelerating the Kingdom's transition to a sustainable transportation future.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammad Gazzaz, CEO of EVIQ, stated: "Our partnership with “BYD” Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility marks a significant milestone in transforming Saudi Arabia’s transportation landscape. By combining our expertise in fast-charging infrastructure with “BYD”’s expertise in electric mobility, we aim to deliver an unparalleled EV charging experience for EV owners in the Kingdom, contributing to the nation’s sustainability goals and Vision 2030 agenda."

“Strategic collaborations, such as this, are key to shaping a greener, more sustainable future for Saudi Arabia. The partnership between “BYD” and EVIQ aligns with our shared vision of driving sustainable mobility through cutting-edge EV technology and infrastructure. Together, we aim to empower EV adoption by providing accessible, efficient, and high-quality charging solutions across the Kingdom." – added Badr Khojandi, General Manager, “BYD” KSA.

The partnership supports EVIQ's aim of leading the Kingdom's EV transition, through developing a comprehensive charging network that provides convenience for EV owners, decreases carbon emissions, and promotes a better environment in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to deploying world-class infrastructure, EVIQ's cutting-edge Research & Development (R&D) Facility in Riyadh will play a critical role in testing and refining technologies for this collaboration, ensuring compatibility and efficiency tailored to the Saudi market.

About EVIQ:

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) is a joint venture company between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) & Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The company supports EV adoption in the Saudi market by building best-in-class infrastructure and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles around the Kingdom. With a vision to deploy more than 5,000 chargers in strategic locations around the Kingdom, EVIQ is spearheading the enablement of the EV ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Through strong collaboration with local partners for installation & maintenance, EVIQ is aiming to build a strong foundation for the sector which will stimulate the growth of EV adoption among the Saudi community, leading to making the sector more attractive and rewarding for investors to take part in the journey.

In addition, EVIQ has also established a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) Facility in Riyadh, which is the first of its kind in the region. The new facility will be used for testing a spectrum of chargers and software, to ensure the deployment of best-in-class equipment and related software, reinforcing EVIQ's commitment to quality & efficiency, and driving the evolution in the EV sector across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This facility is a cornerstone in the deployment of chargers & technologies that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, efficiency, and compatibility for the Saudi Market.

EVIQ envisions a robust presence throughout Saudi Arabian cities and connecting roads by 2030. This strategic initiative aligns with relevant regulations and standards, aiming to lead the electric vehicle (EV) transition by providing best-in-class and widely accessible EV charging infrastructure. The widespread adoption of EVs holds multifaceted benefits, such as cost saving for car owners, reducing carbon emissions from transportation, and supporting a more sustainable & greener environment for Saudi Arabia.

About BYD:

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 3 million NEVs worldwide in 2023 alone. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, and a dominant market share in China

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility:

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and “BYD” electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets. In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.