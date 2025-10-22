Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: EVIQ, a leading electric vehicle infrastructure company, has signed a landmark agreement with Apsco, a trusted national energy provider, to collaborate on the deployment of fast EV charging infrastructure across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This strategic partnership aims to strengthen the national EV ecosystem by integrating EVIQ’s advanced charging technologies with Apsco’s extensive service station network. Through this collaboration, both companies reaffirm their commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and accelerating the transition toward sustainable transportation.

Underscoring the collaboration, Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO of EVIQ, stated: “This collaboration with Apsco marks another milestone in our mission to enable a seamless, accessible, and sustainable EV charging ecosystem across the Kingdom. Together, we are taking a significant step towards realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for greener mobility, paving the way for the future of electric transportation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Dr. Azzam Qari, CEO at Apsco, added: “This partnership represents an important milestone in Apsco’s journey toward sustainable mobility. By joining forces with EVIQ, we are enabling the infrastructure required for the future of electric transportation, empowering our customers with reliable and accessible charging options across the Kingdom.”

The collaboration will begin with a nationwide rollout plan prioritizing high-traffic highways, urban centers, and key service stations, ensuring optimized accessibility and convenience for EV drivers.

This strategic agreement marks yet another significant step toward accelerating Saudi Arabia’s transition to sustainable mobility, in line with Vision 2030.

About EVIQ

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) is a joint venture company between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) & Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The company supports EV adoption in the Saudi market by building best-in-class infrastructure and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles around the Kingdom. With a vision to deploy more than 5,000 chargers in strategic locations around the Kingdom, EVIQ is spearheading the enablement of the EV ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Through strong collaboration with local partners for installation & maintenance, EVIQ is aiming to build a strong foundation for the sector which will stimulate the growth of EV adoption among the Saudi community, leading to making the sector more attractive and rewarding for investors to take part in the journey.

In addition, EVIQ has also established a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) Facility in Riyadh, that is the first-of-its-kind in the region. The new facility will be used for testing a spectrum of chargers and software to ensure the deployment of best-in-class equipment, reinforcing EVIQ’s commitment to quality & efficiency, and driving the evolution in the EV sector across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This facility is a cornerstone in the deployment of chargers & technologies that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, efficiency, and compatibility for the Saudi Market.

EVIQ envisions a robust presence throughout Saudi Arabian cities and connecting roads by 2030. This strategic initiative aligns with relevant regulations and standards, aiming to lead the electric vehicle (EV) transition by providing best-in-class and widely accessible EV charging infrastructure. The widespread adoption of EVs holds multifaceted benefits, such as cost saving for car owners, reducing carbon emissions from transportations, and supporting a more sustainable & greener environment for Saudi Arabia.

About Apsco

Apsco is a leading Saudi energy provider with over 65 years of expertise in aviation fuels, lubricants, and energy solutions. As a national champion supporting Vision 2030, Apsco is committed to delivering reliable, innovative, and sustainable energy products and services across aviation, automotive, and industrial sectors.