Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – EVIQ, a leading electric vehicle infrastructure provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universal Motors Agencies (ALTAWKILAT), one of Saudi Arabia’s premier automotive dealers, to jointly enhance EV charging access and awareness across the Kingdom.

The strategic partnership aims to develop tailored public charging solutions for ALTAWKILAT customers, ensuring that the needs of Saudi EV drivers are met with convenience, efficiency, and innovation. As part of this agreement, both parties will explore customized charging offerings specifically designed to serve ALTAWKILAT customers.

A key pillar of the collaboration includes the potential expansion of the EV charging network in partnership with local entities. These new charging locations will be designed to offer added benefits and accessibility for ALTAWKILAT growing base of EV customers. The agreement also includes a joint marketing effort to boost awareness of electric mobility solutions across the Kingdom. Through campaigns, activations, and educational outreach, the partnership seeks to accelerate the adoption of EVs by highlighting their benefits and ease of use.

As a further demonstration of commitment, EVIQ and other PIF entities will be prioritized in exclusive ALTAWKILAT promotions on EV models, bringing value and incentives to customers looking to make the transition to an EV.

Additionally, the two companies will collaborate on data-sharing initiatives, focused on non-confidential insights including anonymized usage statistics, customer behavior analytics, EV sales volumes, and geographic distribution of ALTAWKILAT vehicles. These insights will help optimize the EV charging ecosystem and elevate the overall experience for ALTAWKILAT EV drivers.

Underscoring the announcement, Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO at EVIQ, said: “At EVIQ, we are focused on building a smarter, cleaner future for transportation in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration with ALTAWKILAT further enables us to create a truly user-centric charging experience while accelerating EV adoption in line with Vision 2030.”

“We are proud to partner with EVIQ to deliver on a shared vision of electrified, customer-first mobility,” added Eng. Walid Al Telmesani – Automotive President, Universal Motors Agencies. “As one of the Kingdom’s leading automotive groups, we see it as our responsibility to ensure that our EV customers are supported not just with vehicles, but with accessible, reliable charging infrastructure across the country.”

This strategic agreement marks yet another significant step toward accelerating Saudi Arabia’s transition to sustainable mobility, in line with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s environmental goals.

About EVIQ

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) is a joint venture company between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) & Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The company supports EV adoption in the Saudi market by building best-in-class infrastructure and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles around the Kingdom. With a vision to deploy more than 5,000 chargers in strategic locations around the Kingdom, EVIQ is spearheading the enablement of the EV ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Through strong collaboration with local partners for installation & maintenance, EVIQ is aiming to build a strong foundation for the sector which will stimulate the growth of EV adoption among the Saudi community, leading to making the sector more attractive and rewarding for investors to take part in the journey.

In addition, EVIQ has also established a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) Facility in Riyadh, that is the first-of-its-kind in the region. The new facility will be used for testing a spectrum of chargers and software to ensure the deployment of best-in-class equipment, reinforcing EVIQ's commitment to quality & efficiency, and driving the evolution in the EV sector across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This facility is a corner-stone in the deployment of chargers & technologies that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, efficiency, and compatibility for the Saudi Market.

EVIQ envisions a robust presence throughout Saudi Arabian cities and connecting roads by 2030. This strategic initiative aligns with relevant regulations and standards, aiming to lead the electric vehicle (EV) transition by providing best-in-class and widely accessible EV charging infrastructure. The widespread adoption of EVs holds multifaceted benefits, such as cost saving for car owners, reducing carbon emissions from transportations, and supporting a more sustainable & greener environment for Saudi Arabia.

About Universal Motors Agencies (ALTAWKILAT)

With over seven decades of operational excellence, ALTAWKILAT is one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent automotive dealers, representing a number of the world’s most prestigious car brands. The company is at the forefront of the Kingdom’s transition to electric mobility, offering a growing portfolio of EV models and customer-focused solutions across its nationwide network.