In a move that reflects the strength of regional partnerships and the support for the agricultural industry in the region, Evergrow Group for Speciality Fertilizers and Fertigo for Fertilizers and Chemicals, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, have agreed to supply and sell 60,000 tons annually of water-soluble potassium sulfate to Fertigo, starting January 1, 2026.

Under the agreement, the entire production of this new quantity will be sold exclusively through Fertigo, which specializes in the trade of fertilizers and chemicals, enhancing integration between the two sides in supporting sustainable agriculture and meeting the needs of local and regional markets.

Evergrow, a leading company in the speciality fertilizers industry in the Middle East, announced its ambitious plan to expand its production of potassium sulfate during 2026, increasing its annual production capacity from 360,000 tons to 420,000 tons, representing an increase of 60,000 tons.

This step comes as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its production capabilities and meeting the growing demand for high-quality of speciality fertilizers.

Group officials confirmed that the new expansion will focus entirely on producing fully water-soluble potassium sulfate, given the high demand for it among farmers due to its ability to improve crop quality and enhance soil fertility in an environmentally friendly way.

They pointed out that the increase in production will contribute to meeting the needs of growing agricultural markets while offering products at competitive prices that support farmers and contribute to strengthening regional food security.

This expansion represents a strategic step within Evergrow’s comprehensive plan to enhance the agricultural supply chain and develop innovative and sustainable products by utilizing the latest industrial technologies, reinforcing its position as a trusted supplier of high-efficiency of speciality fertilizers in regional and global markets.

This development comes at a time when the agricultural sector is increasingly shifting toward the use of soluble fertilizers, due to their effective role in improving crop productivity and efficiency.

This offtake agreement between Evergrow and Fertigo reflects a shared vision to strengthen industrial and agricultural integration in the region and reaffirms both parties’ commitment to supporting sustainable agricultural development and creating added value for the agricultural sector in Egypt and the wider Arab region.