Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Evanssion, a value-added distributor (VAD) specialized in Cloud Native and Cybersecurity across the Middle East and Africa, has announced its distribution partnership with CYBER RANGES by Silensec, a next-generation military-grade full-content-lifecycle cyber range for the development of cyber capabilities and the assessment of competencies and organizational cyber resilience. As per the terms of the partnership, Evanssion will deliver the full extent of CYBER RANGES’ portfolio of world-class cybersecurity training and capability development exercises to enterprises in the Middle East region.

Human behaviour continues to be the biggest cause for security breaches, amounting for up to 95% of them. The evolving business models and changing market circumstances are also further expanding the attack surface leaving security teams stretched thin. Regional businesses must evaluate their preparedness should an attack happen and assess if their resources are capable to handle those incidents efficiently. Gartner predicts that by 2022, 15% of larger enterprises will be using a cyber range to develop the skills of their security teams, up from less than 1% currently. CYBER RANGES can help regional organizations prepare and withstand cyber-attacks by creating exercises with real-life attack scenarios in an isolated secure environment.

Evanssion together with its extensive partner network will create awareness and large-scale cyber drills for organizations in the region to test their cyber resiliency through CYBER RANGES offerings. The distributor will also hold training sessions for its partners to help them get well versed with CYBER RANGES solutions to be better equipped to position it to regional customers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Navneeth Ramanan, Assistant Vice President - Sales for Evanssion, said, “We are thrilled to sign up with CYBER RANGES for the Middle East region. Adding the domain of cyber range solutions to Evanssion’s portfolio enables us to present CYBER RANGES and its world-class offerings to the region at a time when cybersecurity is a top priority for every business across verticals. We will work closely with our partners to promote CYBER RANGES exercises and play a key role in empowering regional businesses to boost their cybersecurity posture, capability, and resilience.”

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Al Graziano, CEO for CYBER RANGES, said, "We welcome the opportunity to work with Evanssion. Team Evanssion is passionate about value-added solutions that unlock tremendous business value for our clients in the GCC region through secure digital transformation, cost effectiveness, ease of implementation and fast ROI. It is not about just their full specialist appreciation of our CYBER RANGES technology and TOAR approach to threat-informed cyber defense. We greatly value Evanssion's transparent corporate culture, inspiring work environment and technical ambition to service our growing CYBER RANGES market.”

About Evanssion

Evanssion is a leading regional value-added distributor (VAD) specialized in Cloud Native & Cyber Security across Middle East & Africa. Built on the foundation of identifying and providing early access to technology disruptors and remarkable start-ups from the hotspots of innovation, Evanssion has been proactively working with customers from the past 12 years in addressing their challenges. Headquartered in Dubai, the company’s mission has always been to evangelize the adoption of transformative technologies with passion for our technology partners, end customers & channel partners in the region. More at https://www.evanssion.com/

About Silensec and CYBER RANGES

CYBER RANGES is the wholly owned unit of Silensec, an international Information Security Management, Training and Technology Company, for the development and operation of ISO 27001- certified cyber range platforms and services. Previously known as Silensec Cyber Range, CYBER RANGES by Silensec is a next-generation military-grade full-content-lifecycle cyber range for the development of cyber capabilities and the assessment of competencies and organizational cyber resilience. Among the very first solutions to be built on cloud technology and the first one to adopt TOAR (Training Orchestration, Automation, and Response) for combining threat intelligence, next- generation cyber ranging and incident response platforms, CYBER RANGES is the leading high- fidelity simulation environment for the delivery of even complex large-audience cyber drills and deep-dive exercises, including the realistic emulation of the latest cyberattacks through its proprietary Injector Engine technology. More at https://www.cyberranges.com