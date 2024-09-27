Dubai, UAE: As part of its ongoing mission to encourage educational research across the Arab world and to spotlight exemplary educational practices that drive the advancement of the learning process, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announces the launch of the evaluation process for the 2024 edition of the Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research.

This year’s edition of the award has seen remarkable participation, with 154 research submissions from 11 Arab nations. Saudi Arabia takes the lead with 103 research papers, followed by Egypt with 17 and the UAE with 16. Other contributions have come from countries including Jordan, Kuwait, and Oman, further demonstrating the regional commitment to educational innovation.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated, “The significant rise in submissions this year is a clear indicator of the dedication shown by educational researchers across the Arab world towards improving the quality of education.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasized that the award’s goal is to stimulate creative thinking in educational research and to present innovative solutions to the sector’s most pressing challenges, “We look forward to seeing these research efforts contribute to the creation of robust, sustainable educational systems that support the future of learning across the Arab region.”

The Hamdan-ALECSO Award is a leading platform for promoting educational excellence, recognizing and honoring both institutions and individuals for their distinguished contributions to the field of education. It seeks to motivate educational researchers across the Arab world to produce exceptional work that benefits the educational ecosystem. The award also aims to identify and share successful educational practices, and to address ongoing challenges through rigorous research, with the goal of offering practical and actionable recommendations.

In line with its objectives, the award prioritizes the enrichment of the educational field through groundbreaking research, fostering talent and innovation, and keeping pace with modern teaching methodologies. It also supports new technological initiatives that are shaping the future of education.

An international panel of highly experienced academics will evaluate the submissions. The total prize money stands at USD 25,000, targeting a wide range of educational researchers, including teachers, school administrators, social workers, psychologists, and university professors, all with a shared aim of driving innovation in education.