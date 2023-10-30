Dubai: Eurowings, the value airline of Lufthansa Group, has officially launched its first UAE routes with two direct flights between Germany and Dubai. The inaugural flight of the new routes landed in Dubai on 29 October, followed by the second flight on 30 October. These non-stop flights seamlessly link Berlin, Germany's capital, and Stuttgart, the automobile hub of the country, with Dubai.

The new flight routes provide travelers with a convenient and affordable option to travel between Europe and the UAE. With flight durations around six hours from Dubai to Berlin or Stuttgart and ticket prices commencing at just AED 879 for Berlin and AED 719 for Stuttgart, the new flights are an accessible choice for all. Furthermore, the departure schedules are highly traveler-friendly, with afternoon arrivals in Dubai and early-evening departures bound for Germany.

Eurowings' introduction of the new routes holds particular importance, given the UAE’s growing tourism potential and the country's evolving role as a prime destination for leisure and business travelers from Europe. The timing of this launch aligns perfectly with the heightened demand for convenient air travel options between Europe and Dubai. Significantly, Dubai is gearing up to host major international events in the upcoming months, including COP 28 and the Dubai Airshow. This coincides with the onset of the winter season, when Dubai, the world’s busiest airport, experiences a notable influx of European travelers.

Commenting on the launch of the UAE services, Jens Bischof, Chairman of the Board of Management and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eurowings, said: “We are delighted to embark on an exciting new phase of our journey as we launch our very first routes to the UAE. With Dubai’s unparalleled attractions and offerings and the city’s growth as a thriving hub of tourism, leisure, and business, coupled with the surging volumes of air passengers between the UAE and Germany, we aim to be a pivotal player in the ever-expanding travel landscape connecting Europe to the UAE and the broader Middle East. We are confident that our fast, affordable, and passenger-friendly services will help us establish a solid presence in this vibrant region, driving our sustained success.”

Eurowings' UAE routes operate four weekly flights to Berlin and two weekly flights to Stuttgart, with comfortable early-evening departures from Dubai at 6 PM and arrival in Germany before midnight. The Dubai-Berlin route marks the sector's first direct connection. These routes are serviced by Airbus Neo A320, the world's most efficient mid-range aircraft. The new routes are part of Eurowings’ expanding winter flight schedules, which feature attractive sunny getaways.

As the number of travelers between Europe and the Middle East reaches unprecedented levels, Germany and the UAE stand as the prominent destinations in these regions. Germany's remarkable 41% year-on-year increase in Gulf visitors during the first half of this year underscores its growing allure to Middle Eastern tourists. Meanwhile, Dubai's impressive rise in tourism, with a staggering 97% surge in international visitors in 2022 compared to the preceding year, has firmly established the city as a global destination. Significantly, during the first half of this year, Dubai set a new record for international tourist arrivals, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. These compelling statistics underscore the significance and prospects of Eurowings' UAE routes.

About Eurowings

Eurowings is the value airline of the Lufthansa Group and thus, part of Europe's largest airline group. With its clear positioning as Europe's value carrier for leisure and business travellers, Eurowings clearly distinguishes itself from the ultra-low-cost carrier segment, allowing its customers to fly affordably and flexibly with numerous booking options and extras as well as customer-friendly services. With its value concept, the German airline is responding to the core needs of today's air travellers: even greater flexibility, comfort and sustainability. Eurowings offers direct flights to around 150 destinations within Europe. With 13 international bases – including Mallorca as Europe's number one vacation island – the Lufthansa subsidiary is one of the largest leisure airlines in Europe. It currently has a fleet of around 100 aircraft and employs almost 5,000 people.