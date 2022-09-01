Milan, Italy – Eurotecnica, the technology arm of the Proman family of companies, a global leader in natural gas derived products and services, announce the award of two other large contracts for the implementation of high-pressure melamine plants with 60,000 tonnes per year and 80,000 tonnes per year capacity, respectively.

Both plants feature single reactors and use the ultimate 5th generation (G5) proprietary Euromel® technology. The 80,000-tonne per year plant is the first of its kind and sets a new level of capex efficiency.

Together with the world’s largest high pressure melamine plant at 120,000 tonnes per year capacity announced earlier this month, these two new contracts lift the total licensed nameplate capacity to more than 1.13 million tonnes per year, and 28 plants licensed worldwide.

Once again, Eurotecnica sets a new standard in the melamine industry, thanks to Euromel®’s superior features such as lowest energy consumption and CO2 footprint, zero-effluents to be treated and zero-added chemicals. The award of these two new contracts confirms the massive popularity of the 5th generation Euromel® worldwide.

Eurotecnica’s parent company Proman is the world’s second largest methanol producer, and a leading producer of anhydrous ammonia, urea ammonium nitrate and melamine, with production facilities in Trinidad and Tobago, the US and Oman and ongoing expansion into Mexico, Canada and the UAE.

https://www.proman.org/news/eurotecnica-wins-two-more-melamine-plant-contracts/

-Ends-