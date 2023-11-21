EuroTech ME to recruit a dozen or more new hires for its regional offices

Michael Andersen, CEO of EuroTech ME and seasoned investor places strong emphases on cultivating young regional talent – both for the organization and his network of start-ups

Dubai, UAE: EuroTech ME, one of the leaders in IT services, AV and security solutions in the region, has announced the expansion of its team following a highly successful year, bolstering its ambitious agenda for 2024. In addition to its expansion, EuroTech ME’s leadership team aims to recruit and nurture young professionals for internal growth within the organization. Currently split between offices in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), the team comprises skilled individuals across fields including engineering, sales, information technology, marketing, and more.

The announcement aligns with the various strategic initiatives of the local government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) such as those by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) or the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE). These initiatives aim to enhance opportunities for young professionals and reinforce the contribution of local talent within the private sector. Besides the UAE, EuroTech ME is also aligning with other regional governments, such as Saudi, to actively recruit the next generation of talented professionals.

“We have maintained a presence in the region for 14 years and are witnessing a phase of continuous growth. This year alone, we have expanded our team by 45%, grown our business by over 100% compared to 2022, and have exciting projects planned for 2024. We are proud to be able to expand our team, and recruit local talent. Personally, I am deeply committed to nurturing the next generation, whether through EuroTech ME, where we offer relevant and comprehensive trainings for our employees’ growth within our company, or the start-ups I invest in, enabling me to collaborate closely with entrepreneurs”, said Michael Andersen, Founder & CEO at EuroTech ME.

Since 2009, EuroTech has successfully delivered a number of projects for well-known brands in the UAE and a number of government entities in Saudi. Specializing in creating cutting-edge technology solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age, EuroTech ME uses state-of-the-art audiovisual systems, robust IT infrastructure, and turns workspaces into modern, efficient, and collaborative environments. Moreover, EuroTech ME also specializes in offering structured cabling, audiovisual integration, and IT support services, emphasizing superior quality, thereby distinguishing itself by delivering seamless and inventive solutions to its clients.

More information on EuroTech ME activities and various projects here: https://www.eurotechme.com/

About EuroTech ME

Founded in 2009 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), EuroTech ME is one of the leading information technology (IT) and audio visual (AV) solutions providers in the region. EuroTech ME’s broad range of customized solutions and services include IT and AV integration as well as design consultation, aiming to support functional workplaces allowing for efficacy and collaboration.

EuroTech ME’s vision is to raise the industry standard by example and to constantly exceed our customer’s expectations by enabling companies to promote functionality and maximize productivity by the implementation of technology solutions.

Along with delivering bespoke, high-quality, and technology solutions, EuroTech ME’s expert team also provides ongoing maintenance and management services in these fields scaled to your needs, ranging from dedicated help desks to full-time staffing solutions.

Having developed strong alliances and earned industry accreditations with several leading IT brands such as Cisco, HP, Microsoft, Apple and Meraki to name a few. EuroTech ME continues to grow its business with the recent expansion in Saudi Arabia. With a dedicated Saudi-based team, EuroTech ME aims at continuing to provide innovative IT and AV solutions localized to meet the unique needs of the technological infrastructure in the region.

For more information, visit www.eurotechme.com

Media Contact

Akshata Datar, QCommunications

Akshata.d@qcomms.ae