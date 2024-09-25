LONDON/AMSTERDAM: Eurostar and SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that paves the way for integrated intermodal journeys via air and rail for millions of customers. With Eurostar on board as SkyTeam’s first non-airline partner, customers will be able to travel on itineraries that combine long- and medium-haul flights with sustainable rail journeys in a single reservation – while enjoying SkyTeam benefits.

Eurostar’s increased network offers many possibilities to enjoy multi-city journeys between the U.K., France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany that can easily be accommodated by rail.

Customers will be able to fly into SkyTeam’s main hubs in France, the Netherlands and the U.K. and other major European airports across Eurostar’s network and enjoy multi-city travel in a more sustainable way. Currently, around 13% percent of Eurostar passengers flying long-haul into one of SkyTeam’s main European hubs connect to another Eurostar destination by rail.

Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO of Eurostar, said: “Offering travellers the choice to see Europe in the most sustainable and convenient way by rail is a key component of Eurostar’s vision for growth.

“We are creating a future where travellers can connect between Eurostar trains, domestic railways and long haul flying, opening up our services to new markets across the globe.

“Today is a major step forward towards this mission and we look forward to working with SkyTeam to develop the customer proposition so more travellers can experience Eurostar’s unique service.”

Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO, commented: “Working with Eurostar as our first non-airline partner underscores SkyTeam’s commitment to delivering a more integrated and responsible travel experience by incorporating intermodal travel.

“One of the world’s most-loved train operators, with a reputation for customer service, Eurostar is a natural fit for SkyTeam. I look forward to developing our partnership and offering customers greater choice in how they travel across SkyTeam’s global network.”

The two companies will work together in the coming months to create a more integrated experience for air-to-rail travel, ensuring customers can enjoy the benefits of both transport modes. The partnership is expected to launch in the first half of 2025.

Eurostar and SkyTeam member, KLM, already have a long-standing relationship. The companies will continue to develop their air-rail product for customers, which has already led to a strategic reduction in flights between Amsterdam and Brussels.

About Eurostar

Eurostar's ambition is to grow from 19 to 30 million passengers a year, and thus become the backbone of sustainable travel in Europe. With a fleet of 51 trains, Eurostar offers the largest international high-speed network in Western Europe, serving 28 destinations in Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and the UK. In 2024, Eurostar announced its intention to buy up to 50 new trainsets.

In 2023, Eurostar carried 18.6 million passengers. Eurostar is owned by SNCF Voyages Développement (55.75%), a subsidiary of SNCF Voyageurs, CDPQ (19.31%), SNCB (18.50%) and funds managed by Federated Hermes Infrastructure (6.44%).

By choosing the train, CO2 emissions are reduced by an average of 90% compared with a journey by petrol-powered car, and by 95% compared with a journey by air*.

*Results of an independent study carried out by EcoRES S.C.R.I., July 2023.

About SkyTeam

SkyTeam is the global airline alliance dedicated to transforming the future of travel by powering the smartest and most integrated customer journey. With a focus on innovation and responsibility, SkyTeam and its members work together to connect customers across an extensive global network of 1,000+ destinations. SkyTeam offers 750+ airport lounges, award-winning SkyPriority airport services and makes travel more rewarding through its members’ loyalty programs. SkyTeam members are Aeroflot (suspended), Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, SAS, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and XiamenAir.