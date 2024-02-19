MOTAD, the Dubai-based creative and digital agency, has bagged the creative and digital mandate for Europcar Dubai - a global rent-a-car service provider. Following a successful multi-agency pitch, the account will be managed by MOTAD.

MOTAD will bring its expertise to help Europcar Dubai strengthen brand visibility and drive growth in the competitive car rental market.

MOTAD's focus is to streamline Europcar’s digital platforms, encompassing social media channels. Motad's responsibilities extend to enhancing the brand's visibility on social and digital media, crafting creative communication, and increasing engagement and brand consideration.

Gaurish Powar, Group Digital Marketing Manager, Europcar Dubai, shares his confidence in the collaboration, stating, “This year, we're doubling down on our digital presence at Europcar Dubai, and choosing an integrated agency partner was crucial. We're confident this collaboration will be instrumental in driving customer engagement and satisfaction."

Addressing this collaboration, Robin Talwar, CEO & MD of MOTAD, states: With great enthusiasm, we welcome Europcar Dubai as a valued partner. “We are delighted with this collaboration, as they draw upon the expertise of our MOTAD team for creative and digital solutions.

Speaking on the new mandate awarded, Rafat Jamil Siddique, General Manager of MOTAD, states: "We are excited to have Europcar Dubai on board, and we couldn't be more excited about the digital possibilities ahead. It's amazing how the category of rental cars has evolved, and a strategic digital step is an ideal approach. The team is genuinely excited about this partnership and is poised to achieve significant milestones together."

