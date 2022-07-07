Manama, Bahrain: With its long-standing customer-first philosophy to meet the growing and discerning demands of its customers, Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Bahrain continues to invest in developing its expert team to equip them with the skills that the company needs. The programme, is an ongoing knowledge-development initiative spearheaded by Euro Motors, dedicated to building the technical skills of its employees for today and tomorrow.

In line with international standards, the training programme empowers Euro Motors to strive towards excellence across all its business operations while significantly contributing to uplifting the automotive workforce of the Kingdom. Two technicians have attended a Jaguar Land Rover Training Academy Programme in May 2022 in Dubai and completed the New Range Rover training course. This has allowed them to learn more about the all-new engine and demonstrate the latest technology being used for the very first time.

Additionally, Jaguar Land Rover has trained one more technician to receive the Electric Vehicle Senior Authorised Person (EVSAP) certification. The Jaguar Land Rover workshop manager has completed the ‘Above Plus Live Battery Certification’ allowing him to work with EV vehicles. He has completed the Electrification Learner Journey and attained certification enabling him to work in a ‘live’ environment. The workshop manager has demonstrated the skillsets required to achieve this level of certification and will continue to be an asset to the EuroMotors Group.

Focusing on covering a wide spectrum of skills areas, the training programme at Euro Motors has been adapted and includes enhancing product and technical knowledge of its extensive range of vehicles, as well as an aftersales portfolio of genuine spare parts, branded goods, and customer service initiatives.

Euro Motors is the exclusive importer and distributor for the luxury automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover in the Kingdom. The company is committed to delivering world-class customer service with its long-term brand dealership initiatives of strengthening the links between training and business needs of Jaguar Land Rover customers.

