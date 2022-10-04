Manama, Bahrain: Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for luxury automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover in Bahrain, is celebrating the company’s exclusive After Sales offers and an Extended Warranty campaign for Jaguar and Land Rover suite of vehicles.

Designed with safety and security in mind, the recent Euro Motors’ After Sales and Extended Warranty offers deliver real value over the long run.

The Extended Warranty campaign includes multiple plans to choose from, which can be purchased on top of the existing 5 years’ warranty. These include six months or 12,500km, 12 months or 25,000km, 24 months or 50,000km, and 36 months or 75,000km; in each case, whichever occurs first. The Extended Warranty package is applicable for all JLR vehicles from 2011 to 2017 and the validity can also be extended to ensure a lasting peace of mind.

With the Extended Warranty plans, customers are treated to expert care from trained technicians who use only genuine Land Rover parts. In addition, comprehensive coverage against mechanical and electrical failures will be provided up to the selected level of coverage.

Commenting on the offers, Andi Woolley, Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager said: “Euro Motors is constantly striving to invest in customer-service programmers designed to provide expert protection for your investment and reduce the cost of ownership.”

He continued: “I encourage customers to take advantage of our After Sales and Optional Extended Warranty campaign, which offers comprehensive coverage against the unexpected. Our customers can rest assured that all parts and accessories comply with Land Rover’s safety and reliability standards. You can also take advantage of the option to include Land Rover Assistance.”

With customer-focused initiatives and a comprehensive range of services and support, Euro Motors ensures that Jaguar and Land Rover always deliver the absolute best performance.

For more information, visit the Euro Motors showroom in Sitra, log on to jaguar-bahrain.com, landroverbahrain.com or call 17460460. For the latest news, follow Jaguar and Land Rover on Facebook at Euro Motors – Jaguar Bahrain and Euro Motors – Land Rover Bahrain, or on Instagram at @emjaguarbahrain and @emlandroverbahrain.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact Memac Ogilvy Bahrain:

Dan Wilson: dan.wilson@ogilvy.com