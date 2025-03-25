Dubai, UAE – ETS, a global leader in education and talent solutions, announces the launch of TOEIC Link assessments in the UAE — a next-generation online English proficiency assessment designed to meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide.

A New Era of English Assessment

For more than 45 years, the TOEIC program has set the global benchmark for workplace English proficiency, helping over 136 million test takers demonstrate their language skills. TOEIC Link builds on this legacy, combining ETS’s 75 years of research-driven assessment excellence with cutting-edge digital solutions to deliver a flexible, fast and scalable testing experience.

Built for Today’s Workforce Needs

As businesses and institutions navigate an increasingly global and fast-paced environment, the demand for efficient, precise and modular language assessments has never been greater. For businesses looking to optimize their workforce to higher education institutions proving their students’ English proficiency as they enter the workforce, TOEIC Link is designed to address these needs by providing:

Modular and Customizable Testing – Organizations can assess Listening, Reading, Speaking and Writing skills individually or in combination, tailoring the test to meet institutions’ needs.

– Organizations can assess Listening, Reading, Speaking and Writing skills individually or in combination, tailoring the test to meet institutions’ needs. Fast and Reliable Results – Speaking and writing scores are available within 48 hours while listening and reading scores are instantaneous, ensuring quick, data-driven decision-making for hiring managers, corporate training teams and educators.

– Speaking and writing scores are available within 48 hours while listening and reading scores are instantaneous, ensuring quick, data-driven decision-making for hiring managers, corporate training teams and educators. Secure and Convenient Testing – AI-enhanced remote proctoring safeguards test integrity while offering a seamless, fully online experience.

– AI-enhanced remote proctoring safeguards test integrity while offering a seamless, fully online experience. Globally Recognized Standards – CEFR-aligned scoring provides meaningful insights into language proficiency, ensuring international comparability and consistency.

"In today’s professional landscape, organizations need an English assessment that is both reliable and adaptable," said Ratnesh Jha, Global GM, Institutional Products, ETS. "TOEIC Link offers a modern solution that delivers speed and flexibility while upholding the research-backed rigor that ETS is known for."

Innovation Without Compromise

TOEIC Link is a comprehensive assessment designed to evaluate English language proficiency across four key modules: Speaking, Writing, Listening, and Reading. This modular approach allows individuals to take any selection of the four modules based on their specific needs while maintaining ETS’s high-quality measurement standards.

TOEIC Link Speaking

This module assesses pronunciation, fluency, and the ability to communicate effectively in workplace scenarios through structured and spontaneous spoken responses.

TOEIC Link Writing

Evaluating grammar, vocabulary, and coherence, his module evaluates grammar, vocabulary, and coherence. It measures a test taker’s ability to compose clear, structured, and professional written responses relevant to workplace communication.

TOEIC Link Listening

Built upon the established TOEIC Listening framework, this module assesses comprehension of spoken English in professional and everyday contexts, focusing on accuracy and efficiency.

TOEIC Link Reading

Based on the trusted TOEIC Reading assessment, this module evaluates the ability to understand written English in business and real-world settings, ensuring proficiency in reading comprehension and interpretation.

As TOEIC Link expands globally, ETS remains committed to advancing language assessment innovation, ensuring that organizations worldwide have the tools to identify and develop strong, multilingual talent.

About ETS

ETS is a global education and talent solutions organization enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. We advance the science of measurement to build the benchmarks for fair and valid skill assessment. We are committed to powering human progress by promoting skill proficiency, empowering upward mobility and unlocking more opportunities for everyone, everywhere. Our assessment products – including the TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE and Praxis Assessments – as well as our innovative solutions and subsidiaries help 50 million people each year to clarify their strengths and find opportunities for growth in education, work and beyond. We continue to operate around the world, with offices in 25 locations and operations in 200 countries and territories.