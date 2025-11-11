Assets Under Administration grew by 76% year-over-year to $20.8 billion

Funded accounts grew by 16% year-over-year to 3.73 million

Announced a $150 million share repurchase program

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“We remain focused on executing our strategy across our four key pillars of trading, investing, wealth management, and neo-banking, developing new products and services that deliver value to users across every step of their investing journey. This robust product offering, combined with our unique shared social experience for users worldwide, creates a powerful flywheel that drives increased engagement and activity platform while establishing a durable competitive moat. Looking ahead, we are committed to remaining at the forefront of product development and innovation, as demonstrated by our crypto and AI initiatives, while expanding our reach both globally and within the United States through Copy Trading. As eToro continues to scale, we believe we are well positioned to capture the significant growth opportunities presented by the inevitable macro tailwinds and deliver long-term shareholder value,” said Yoni Assia, eToro's Co-founder and CEO.

“We delivered another strong quarter of profitable growth, with Net Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA increasing year over year by 28% and 43% respectively. Our results reflect the strength of our diversified revenue streams across segments and geographies, robust user engagement, and disciplined cost management, a trend that has continued into October. We continue to see momentum across key performance metrics with funded accounts up 16% and assets under administration up 76% year over year, underscoring our laser focus on increasing our customer base and share of wallet,” said Meron Shani, eToro CFO.

About eToro:

eToro is a trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.