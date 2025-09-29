Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Trading and investing platform eToro announces today that it has partnered with Lean Technologies, a fintech infrastructure platform, to provide instant AED bank transfers to customers based in the United Arab Emirates.

This partnership makes eToro one of the first global multi-asset investment platforms in the UAE to leverage a locally regulated open-banking provider to offer secure, instant AED funding. By linking their eToro account to their local bank, UAE-based users can securely deposit funds in seconds without leaving the eToro app. This eliminates tedious steps like filling in card details and switching between apps, reducing unnecessary friction and the risk of manual error, significantly streamlining the funding process.

Doron Rosenblum, EVP Business Solutions at eToro, said: “We’re proud to be one of the first global investing platforms to bring instant bank transfers to customers in the UAE. Open banking is a powerful innovation that’s transforming how people move and manage their money. By integrating this capability, our users will benefit from a faster, easier, and safer funding experience. It’s another key milestone in our mission to make investing simple and transparent for everyone.”

George Naddaf, Managing Director at eToro MENA, added: “eToro and Lean are both regulated by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The partnership reinforces eToro’s commitment to working with trusted, locally regulated partners to enhance the user experience for customers, as well as reinforcing the UAE’s rapidly growing fintech ecosystem.”

Omar Hamada, VP of Sales & Partnerships, said: "Our partnership with eToro ensures that their customers in the UAE can fund their accounts instantly and securely, without the friction or cost of traditional payment methods. By embedding Lean’s infrastructure, eToro has streamlined the entire process, giving users a faster and safer way to move money. It’s exactly the kind of impact we aim to create; empowering leading platforms to deliver simpler, more reliable financial journeys to their customers."

This initiative adds to eToro’s broader localisation initiatives in the region, including the opening of its Abu Dhabi office, the addition of stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market, and integrating the national identity platform UAE PASS into its onboarding process – all aimed at providing a tailored, relevant experience for investors in the UAE and across the MENA region.

From now until 31 December 2025, customers who use instant bank transfers to deposit AED into their trading account will enjoy zero conversion fees when converting AED into USD on their deposit.

