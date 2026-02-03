Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro”) (NASDAQ: ETOR), the social investing platform, today announced a new shareholder engagement initiative in partnership with Stockperks. This initiative demonstrates eToro’s long-standing belief that retail investors are not just participants in the market, but partners in building a more open and inclusive financial system.



Founded in 2007 with the mission to make investing accessible to everyone, eToro was built on the idea that investing should not be a solitary or exclusive activity. From the earliest days of the platform, eToro has focused on using technology to bring people together, enabling investors to learn from one another, share knowledge, and grow collectively. This community-driven approach has helped transform investing into a more social, transparent, and collaborative experience.



As eToro continues to scale, it remains committed to being the voice of retail investors globally and to strengthening the relationship with the individuals who believe in its mission. The new shareholder engagement initiative reflects that commitment, creating another way for eToro to connect with its community, alongside existing programs such as the eToro Club, and to bring shareholders closer to the company they own.



Eligible eToro shareholders will be invited to engage more deeply with eToro through educational content, access to events, and opportunities to hear directly from company leaders and market experts. These experiences are designed to support learning, dialogue, and long-term participation, consistent with eToro’s belief that knowledge should be shared and that better outcomes are achieved together.



“From the beginning, eToro has been about empowering people through access, education, and community,” said Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-founder of eToro. “Retail investors helped build eToro and will continue to shape our journey. This initiative is not about rewards in isolation, it’s about strengthening our relationship with the community, connecting with our shareholders, and continuing to build a platform where people can participate in global markets together.”

Agnies Watson, CEO and Co-Founder of Stockperks, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "eToro has been at the forefront of democratizing investing and making financial markets more accessible to everyone. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Stockperks community. By leveraging our platform, eToro will be able to deepen its engagement with their retail investors year-round, providing them with exclusive educational benefits and insights that showcase their expertise and innovation."

The initiative reflects eToro’s broader vision for the future of investing — one where technology and human connection work together, markets are open to all, and individuals are empowered not only to invest, but to belong.

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media center here for our latest news.

About Stockperks

Stockperks is the innovative shareholder loyalty marketplace that connects retail investors with the companies they own, enabling public companies to reward and engage their shareholders year-round through exclusive perks and benefits programs and turning them into their most valuable loyalty segment.