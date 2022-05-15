Cairo – Egyptian Company for Tracking Services (ETIT) has announced collaboration with Zoomcar, the largest car sharing marketplace covering emerging markets, according to which, Zoomcar fleet will obtain a number of tracking devices. The partnership aims to provide both car owners and renters with the best services along with the highest levels of security and safety, thus becoming the only company in Egypt that offers this type of solutions within the smart mass transportation sector.

Major General Samir Fathi, Chairman and Managing Director of ETIT, hailed the fruitful cooperation with Zoomcar Egypt saying, “The agreement stems from our company's keenness to deliver technical solutions for managing car fleets in Egypt. This includes automated vehicle tracking services, which is considered a technological boom that helps reduce thefts and improves the transportation sector efficiency in Egypt.”

Meanwhile, Hany Olama, Vice President & Country Head, elaborated saying, “signing such partnership with ETIT highlights Zoomcar’s leadership and constant concern to protect our customers,”. “Through this cooperation, we seek to provide Zoomcar’s fleet with the latest tracking devices, in order to ensure locating the cars easily, while helping to offer assistance when needed.”

As part of its expansion plan, Zoomcar Egypt intends reaching more agreements to double its investments in Egypt in order to reach US$50 million over the coming three years and increase the number of its users from 3,500 to 100, 000 by the end of 2022. The company also seeks expanding the scope of its services, stretching out into Alexandria by May and then into each of South Sinai, Red Sea, Dakahlia and Gharbia governorates by the end of the year.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar launched India’s first personal mobility platform in 2013, and today is the market leader in the car sharing ecosystem with over 7,000 cars on its platform with a presence across 5 countries. Zoomcar allows users to rent cars by the hour, day, week, or month. Headquartered in Bangalore, Zoomcar employs over 300 people and operates in 50+ cities across India. In 2020, Zoomcar launched Zoomcar Mobility Services, the Company’s enterprise SaaS based mobility solutions offering covering white-labelled subscription services and IoT based driver behavior monitoring solutions. Zoomcar is the largest car sharing marketplace covering emerging markets.