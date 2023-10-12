Abu Dhabi: etisalat by e& today announced it has won the ‘Employer of the Year’ award at the GCC GOV HR Awards 2023, in recognition of its outstanding achievement and commitment to HR innovation and best practices to create an empowered workplace and make a positive impact in their lives.

The ‘Employer of the Year’ award recognises the organisation that has created a highly satisfied, driven, determined, and integrated working environment by identifying the right talent and giving employees the opportunity to hone their skills, thereby building a strong workforce.

Ali Al Mansoori, CHRO, etisalat by e&, said: “Achieving the recognition of being named ‘Employer of the Year’ is a moment of great pride for our entire team at etisalat by e&. Our unwavering dedication to HR innovation and best practices, along with our ability to positively impact our employees, has led to this remarkable achievement. It serves as an inspiration to the HR community, showcasing the power of strategic planning, diversity, and effective human capital management. We are proud of our accomplishments and remain passionately committed to driving organisational team effectiveness through HR excellence.”

The GCC GOV HR Awards, held in conjunction with the 11th Annual GOV HR Summit 2023, is the region’s most coveted recognition in the field of human resources. The award recognises organisations and individuals across 20 specialist categories to honour organisations and individuals within the region who demonstrated HR excellence.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI.

To learn more about etisalat by e&, please visit : https://www.etisalat.ae