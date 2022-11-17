Abu Dhabi: Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e& has partnered with Response Plus Holding (RPM), the largest on-site healthcare provider, to provide emergency medical services and occupational health solutions in the country to power its fleet of ambulances with remote diagnosis solution and connect patients, ambulance staff and medical experts using the 5G private network for the first time in the UAE.

This collaboration will help transform the UAE's healthcare sector by providing effective solutions capitalising on the benefits of the 5G network to deliver advanced patient care, support professionals, and promote the well-being of the population. 5G networks today have the capabilities to transform and improve all the critical components of healthcare. It promises to provide essential levels of connectivity to enable a new health ecosystem, one that can meet patient and provider needs in the most accurate and efficient manner.

RPM operates a fleet of over 350 ambulances, 260 on-site clinics with over 1600 healthcare workers operating in the UAE. With this agreement, the ambulance fleet will benefit from the high speed and low latency of the 5G network enabling real-time transmission of patient vitals and health data from the vehicle directly to the command centre or hospital. This will allow doctors to connect with first responders on a seamless network with fast data transfer between all parties allowing vehicles to locate patients who need immediate care in critical moments.

Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said:” We are happy to sign this MOU with one of the leading telecommunications services providers in the GCC. This partnership will allow us to operate 5G-enabled ambulances, making us the first in the region to offer this service, which helps paramedics to get complete patient data, in real time, resulting in better emergency outcomes.”

Ragi Magdy, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales, etisalat by e& said, "We are excited about this project as it is an excellent use case highlighting the importance of 5G network and technologies and the importance of reliable connectivity for critical healthcare services. This collaboration will enable monitoring technologies to stay in touch with the patient, whether in the field with an ambulance or in the patient's home. The low latency and ultra-reliable connectivity will facilitate faster communication when conducting remote diagnosis, accessing real-time information, improving patient care and taking the development of the healthcare industry to new heights."

"We have achieved these advances in the network through innovation and continued investment in the network. Thanks to the vision of UAE leadership that is paving the way for digitisation of the healthcare ecosystem to deliver world-class healthcare services to improve the lives of everyone."

5G connectivity will arm doctors with critical information to improve patient monitoring and treatment, transferring real-time data such as live HD video to emergency medical technicians (EMTs) in the field or transmitting patient images and data to doctors en route.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective on February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model represented by Group’s main business pillars.

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in the Group’s home market and e& international markets, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments.

Ramping up the digital services for individuals to elevate their digital-driven lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects, in order to enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening the Group’s global presence.

