Abu Dhabi: etisalat by e& introduced Microsoft Direct Routing, signifying its continued commitment to providing unparalleled voice communications solutions for businesses supported by Microsoft.

The digital landscape is rapidly transforming, with companies requiring more seamless, integrated solutions. With the introduction of Microsoft Direct Routing, etisalat by e& is poised to address the ever- evolving needs of businesses, offering them streamlined communication capabilities and enhanced efficiency.

Microsoft Direct Routing, backed by etisalat by e&'s robust infrastructure and expertise in cloud communications, provides businesses with a unified communication platform that integrates telephony service seamlessly with Microsoft Teams. This solution allows companies to adapt to the dynamic business environment, hybrid working, fostering collaboration, increasing productivity, and driving digital transformation.

With a hosted connectivity model, customers can replace their traditional CAPEX spending on third party hardware with a subscription model, reduce their deployment time, and benefit from unmatched reliability and security end-to-end. etisalat by e& is a leading solution provider in the UAE with an advanced and innovative cloud communication offering.

Oscar Garcia, Senior Vice President Business Marketing of etisalat by e&, said: "Our collaboration with Microsoft and the introduction of Direct Routing is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier digital solutions. By integrating such innovative technologies, we're enhancing business communication and contributing to the broader digital evolution, embodying our ethos of continuous innovation."

Yvonne Chebib, Global Partner Solutions Lead, Microsoft UAE, said: "We are thrilled to partner with etisalat by e& to bring Microsoft Direct Routing to businesses. This collaboration represents our shared commitment to providing innovative and seamless communication solutions that drive digital transformation and empower companies to thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape."

etisalat by e&'s introduction of Microsoft Direct Routing highlights its dedication to pioneering digital transformation for businesses. This strategic move reaffirms etisalat by e&'s position as a leader in the digital sphere, always striving to offer its clientele the best in communication solutions. As the digital age advances, etisalat by e& continues to be at the forefront, empowering businesses with tools that foster growth, collaboration, and success.