Dubai: Etihad Water and Electricity Company (EtihadWE) has proudly secured first-place in the Institutions and Corporate Category at the twelfth edition of the Sharjah Sustainability Award (SSA).

The award ceremony, held by Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) at Sharjah University City under the theme ‘Together Towards a Sustainable Green Environment,’ recognized EtihadWE for its groundbreaking project, the Al Khuraijah Water Distribution Centre (WDC).

Al Khuraijah Water Distribution Centre stands as a benchmark in environmental innovation, designed to enhance water storage and distribution efficiency while significantly reducing water loss. This project plays a crucial role in bolstering water security and promoting environmental stewardship.

Al Khuraijah Water Distribution Centre is among the largest water storage and distribution projects in the region, featuring nine tanks and a total capacity of 180 million gallons. The facility supports the NAQA’A desalination plant, which produces an impressive annual output of 50 billion gallons. Elevated at 80 meters above sea level, the centre utilizes gravity-based flow, saving around 36 million kWh of electricity annually, which significantly reduced CO2 emissions and contribute to our environmental goals.

Abdulla Al Khemeiri, Chief Operating Officer, commented, “This award is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and efficiency. Al Khuraijah WDC not only advances our strategic goals under the UAE's National Water Security Strategy but also aligns with the objectives of The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We are grateful to Environment and Protected Areas Authority for this recognition, which underscores our commitment to sustainable water management.”

Awad Al Seiari, Senior Vice President of Projects, added, “We are honoured to receive the Sharjah Sustainability Award, which underscores EtihadWE’s pioneering strides towards energy efficiency and sustainability in all our projects. This recognition underscores our commitment to driving innovation in our operations and advancing sustainable development. It inspires our team to relentlessly explore new frontiers in energy conservation and environmental stewardship.”

The Sharjah Sustainability Award is a prominent initiative highlighting the importance of sustainability and environmental preservation. It encourages innovative projects and provides the necessary support for their development, attracting participants eager to make a tangible difference in the community through innovative and sustainable projects.