Networks of both airlines will offer seamless travel to destinations across the Middle East and Central Asia

Agreement further enhances Etihad’s drive to welcome more visitors to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways has welcomed the bilateral codeshare with Air Astana which comes into operation from 05 December, 2024.

The agreement enhances connectivity for customers of both airlines across a range of destinations and gives Etihad's customers convenient access to 10 destinations through Air Astana’s gateways in Almaty and in Astana, all of which are new to Etihad's extended network.

Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, is a cultural hub with stunning mountain views, vibrant nightlife, and rich history, while the futuristic capital, Astana, is known for its striking modern architecture and dynamic urban landscape.

The codeshare arrangement simplifies the travel experience for guests, allowing them to make a single booking and undergo a seamless check-in process, along with the added convenience of having their baggage effortlessly transferred to their final destination.

Air Astana’s network becomes easily accessible to Etihad's customers, who can connect to it via recently launched nonstop flights to Abu Dhabi by the Kazakhstan carrier.

As part of this agreement, Air Astana passengers will have access to Etihad Airways' flights unlocking new travel experiences to India, Bahrain, and Oman. Air Astana passengers will enjoy seamless connections in Abu Dhabi, utilizing Air Astana's direct flights from Astana and Almaty.

Jurriaan Stelder, VP Alliances and Industry Affairs at Etihad, said: "This partnership expands our codeshare network, offering our guests convenient access to 10 of Air Astana’s leisure and business destinations across Kazakhstan, as well as Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's vibrant capital, and Tashkent, the historic capital of Uzbekistan. Etihad guests can now enjoy the ease of booking connecting flights and checking in once for their entire journey.

“We also look forward to warmly welcoming Air Astana’s customers travelling to Abu Dhabi to explore the inviting hospitality and rich culture of our home, including the stunning beaches, world-class cultural landmarks and theme parks, and the serene desert landscapes."

Zhanna Shayakhmetova, VP Marketing & Sales at Air Astana, said: “We are excited to partner with Etihad Airways, offering our passengers enhanced travel options and convenient access to a broader network. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing passengers with an exceptional and comfortable travel options, whilst maintaining the highest standards of service and safety. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board following this partnership.”

Air Astana launched services from Astana to Abu Dhabi on 30 October 2024 and will begin flying between Almaty and Abu Dhabi on 05 December 2024. Each of the services will be operated twice a week using Airbus A321neo and Airbus A321LR aircraft.

About Etihad

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Air Astana

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions by revenue and fleet size. The Group operates a fleet of 57 aircraft split between Air Astana, its full-service airline that operated its inaugural flight in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low-cost airline established in 2019. The Group provides scheduled, point-to-point and transit, short-haul and long-haul air travel and cargo on domestic, regional and international routes across Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Far East, the Middle East, India and Europe. Air Astana was recognised twelfth times in a row as the "Best Airline in Central Asia and CIS" at the Skytrax World Airline Awards and received a five-star rating in the major airline category by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). The Group is listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange and London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: AIRA).

To learn more, visit airastana.com

