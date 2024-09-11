Dubai, UAE: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) will share its vision and initiatives for solar energy and the decarbonisation of water supplies at the World Utilities Congress (WUC) in Abu Dhabi from 16-18 September 2024.

EtihadWE is advancing the robust and reliable delivery of water and electricity, enhancing efficiencies across its network to support communities in the northern emirates. The company will be using World Utilities Congress 2024 to showcase various high-level projects. This includes EtihadWE’s flagship RO plant at NAQA'A, one of the world’s largest RO plants, featuring advanced technologies which have reduced the plant's operational energy consumption by more than 60%.

World Utilities Congress 2024 is significant for EtihadWE, not only in showcasing its leadership in the energy and utilities sector but also in its capacity as the largest investor in the northern emirates with its plan to continue deploying AED 1bn+ per year. The event allows EtihadWE to connect with key industry stakeholders and assume a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy.

Boasting an exemplary record of uninterrupted water and power supply, EtihadWE supports the UAE’s long-term growth strategy, fostering diversification through investments in capacity expansion and new technologies to ensure power and water security, whilst propelling growth in the northern emirates. Over the past 50 years, EtihadWE has significantly increased efficiency by investing in advanced power and water network technologies. These investments have expanded the network to include 8,000 kilometers of water pipelines, 15,000 kilometers of power lines, and a water storage capacity of about 600 million gallons, along with increased substation capacity.

EtihadWE is continuing to strategically invest in innovative sustainable technologies to ensure its desalination capabilities are forward-thinking for the UAE’s water supply. The company is accelerating the decarbonisation of water distribution in the UAE, operating only Reverse Osmosis desalination plants to reduce emissions from water production. EtihadWE’s five-year plan includes the upgrading of pumping stations and rehabilitation of existing transmission and distribution pipelines to ensure the existing infrastructure can meet the demands of a growing population and deliver on national sustainability targets.

World Utilities Congress is designed to serve as a global platform to bring together global energy leaders, policymakers, innovators, and industry professionals from across the power and water utilities value chain to discuss the major trends and challenges shaping the industry as utilities worldwide work to deliver secure, sustainable, and affordable energy.