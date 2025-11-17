Dubai, UAE : Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ePointZero, a global investment platform focused on delivering end-to-end solutions across the energy value chain and a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC) group, to explore new power generation projects and support the UAE’s clean energy transition.

By expanding its energy portfolio, EtihadWE aims to enhance the reliability, efficiency, and sustainability of the power network serving the region. The partnership will focus on projects under EtihadWE’s Self-Generation Program, including gas, renewables, and battery storage solutions.

Under the MoU, EtihadWE and ePointZero will assess potential project sites, investment models, and financing structures. ePointZero and its affiliates may also contribute advanced technologies, equipment, or engineering services to accelerate implementation and ensure optimal integration with the national grid.

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, said:

“This MoU represents a significant step toward advancing a more reliable and sustainable power system across the Emirates. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance efficiency, drive decarbonisation, and ensure stable energy supply for future generations. Partnering with ePointZero combines innovation and expertise to deliver tangible benefits to our customers and communities.”

Mohamed Hesham, CEO of ePointZero, added:

“Our collaboration with EtihadWE represents an important step toward building greater energy resilience across the region. Together, we will build a new model for how generation, storage, and transmission can work in sync — one that strengthens local capacity while enabling sustainable growth for the communities we serve.”

The projects will be led by EtihadWE’s subsidiary, Emirates Utilities Development Company (EUDC), which develops and manages infrastructure projects across the region.

Once detailed feasibility studies and due diligence are completed, the partnership may progress to a Joint Development Agreement, formalising investment and implementation arrangements.