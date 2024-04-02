CEO Eng. Yousif Al Ali: "The trajectory of our success is intimately linked with the enduring support and collaborative spirit of our strategic partners."

VP of Asset Management: "Our strategic initiatives are meticulously designed to fortify the foundational elements essential for sustainable growth in the water and electricity sectors."

VP of Supply Chain: "Our journey of strategic transformation is greatly supported by our suppliers, with whom we aim to cultivate a work environment conducive to mutual benefit."

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a special gathering to celebrate collaborative success, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) hosted its second Strategic Partners Forum with a Ramadan Suhoor event held at a distinguished venue in Ajman. The event was attended by Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO, along with officials and representatives of strategic partners from diverse sectors. Members of the media were also in attendance as guests, acknowledging their critical role in bringing greater awareness of the company’s initiatives and accomplishments to the public.

The forum commenced with an inspired speech by CEO Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, who began by extending a warm welcome to the attendees and expressed profound gratitude for the strategic partners' integral role in the company's success, highlighting the synergy and sustained support as key contributors to EtihadWE’s achievements.

He continued by emphasizing the significance of Ramadan, stating: “The values we celebrate during this blessed month reflect the principles we uphold in our business and partnerships throughout the year. Tonight, as we share this Suhoor, we reinforce these values of unity, gratitude, and collaboration that are vital to our collective success.”

A video presentation followed, showcasing the company’s main achievements from the beginning of 2023 to the end of the first quarter of the current year. This included the inauguration of NAQA’A, a landmark high-efficiency reverse osmosis desalination plant, as well as highlights of strategic partnerships with key entities.

The forum also featured Eng. Ahmed Jehad Al Suwaidi, VP of Asset Management, and Mohamed Ghuloum Alblooshi, VP of Supply Chain, who presented detailed insights into the company’s future strategies and the transformative journey of their respective divisions. Their speeches emphasized the commitment to enhancing infrastructure, fostering digital transformation, advancing customer service, and driving innovation and operational efficiency through collaborative partnerships and governance reforms.

The forum culminated with a ceremonial appreciation by CEO Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, recognizing the representatives and associates of the leading companies, entities, and media in attendance, followed by an invitation to take part in the Suhoor meal, symbolizing the shared values and collective aspirations towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

