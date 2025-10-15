Dubai, UAE: As part of its ongoing efforts to foster innovation and advance digital transformation, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fujairah Geographical Information Systems Centre to strengthen cooperation and promote innovation in geospatial systems and data management.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director General of Fujairah Digital Government, on the sidelines of the opening day of GITEX 2025 in Dubai.

EtihadWE was represented at the signing by Eng. Salim Mohamed Binrabeeh, Chief Commercial Officer, while the Fujairah GIS Centre was represented by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Hassan Al Murshidi, Director General.

The MoU aims to enhance institutional integration and facilitate data and expertise exchange in the field of GIS, contributing to improved efficiency in urban planning and infrastructure, as well as supporting the development of digital and smart services across the Emirate of Fujairah. It also focuses on strengthening electronic connectivity between the two entities to optimise the use of technological resources and enable digital transformation in geospatial data exchange. This collaboration will empower EtihadWE to enhance network management, streamline field operations, and improve decision-making accuracy and speed in its operational and development projects.

Eng. Salim Binrabeeh, Chief Commercial Officer at EtihadWE, affirmed that the signing of this MoU reflects the company’s commitment to advancing digital transformation and leveraging geospatial data to enhance service quality and operational efficiency. He added that the partnership with the Fujairah GIS Centre serves as a model for successful collaboration between federal and local entities, in line with the UAE’s vision for smart and integrated governance.

H.E. Dr. Ahmed Al Murshidi, Director General of the Fujairah GIS Centre, stated that the partnership with EtihadWE marks a strategic step towards developing Fujairah’s geospatial data infrastructure, enabling secure and systematic data sharing among entities in support of sustainable development and quality of life across the Emirate.

This collaboration aligns with the UAE Vision 2031, supporting the nation’s aspirations for a sustainable, digitally integrated society that fosters innovation, institutional excellence, and long-term development.