Collaboration combines Elm's smart city solutions and Etihad Salam Telcome Company’s infrastructure to expand their market share, enhance portfolios, and provide tailor-made digital transformation services.

Riyadh: Etihad Salam Telecom Company, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, and ELM, a leading digital solutions company, today announced a partnership at LEAP 2025, where Salam is showcasing cutting-edge technology under the theme "Human-Inspired Business Focus".

This collaboration brings together Elm's expertise in designing digital solutions for smart cities with Salam's robust infrastructure in telecommunications and hosting services. Elm is known for its proficiency in crafting digital customer journeys, developing digital transformation strategies, sharing institutional journeys, and providing reference solution designs by leveraging emerging technologies such as as AI, IoT, Blockchain, Big Data, and Cloud Computing, and advanced data analytics. These capabilities complement Salam's strengths in telecommunications and internet services, sectors that are experiencing significant growth. The telecommunications market in the Kingdom is expected to grow by 1.33%, reaching $13.2 billion by 2029.

Abdullah Mohammed Khorami, Chief Business Officer at Etihad Salam Telecom Company, said: “The synergy between Salam and Elm is a strategic evolution designed to leverage our combined strengths. Etihad Salam Telecom Company will act as an infrastructure solutions arm for "Elm," enhancing its market presence and expanding its product portfolio. While, Elm will utilize Salam's advanced infrastructure to deliver unparalleled smart solutions. More than a joint venture, our collaboration is a step towards creating a future where technology serves humanity in the most intuitive ways.”

Elm and Salam are set to deliver unparalleled digital transformation services to enhance urban living through smart city innovations but also ensures a more connected, efficient, and sustainable future for Saudi Arabia in line with their commitment to foster the growth of digital infrastructure and services in the kingdom.

Dr. Nasser ALMeshary, VP of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships at ELM, said: "Joining forces with Salam marks a significant milestone in our journey towards digital excellence. Our combined expertise and resources will not only spur innovation but also tailor solutions that resonate with the evolving needs of our communities and the sectors we serve."

The partnership aligns with both Salam and Elm's commitment to fostering business opportunities, driving innovation, and delivering tailored solutions that anticipate and meet the needs of their clients. Both organizations will bring to market a suite of smart solutions that promise to elevate the standards of digital infrastructure and services across the kingdom.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Visit: www.salam.sa

About Elm

Elm was established in 1986 as the first technology-focused company in the Kingdom. It began providing electronic services to all segments of society, thereby laying the "cornerstone" for others to collaborate in achieving its mission of simplifying people's lives. Since its inception, its ultimate goal has been to simplify human life through technology and innovative solutions, while promoting well-being and sustainable solutions in harmony with the environment and the world.

The company works to be the leading digital enabler in the region and the top digital platform that provides a comprehensive customer experience. This is achieved by building digital solutions such as platforms and products, executing digital projects, and offering business support solutions linked to the company’s operations, along with providing supporting consultancy services in digital fields and surrounding business areas. The company also aspires to expand its operations through partnerships, acquisitions, and entry into new markets, in addition to adopting and supporting innovation and increasing its sources both inside and outside the company. For more information, please visit: www.elm.sa