Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, and ServiceNow, the AI Platform for digital transformation, entered into a strategic cooperation at LEAP 2025. Etihad Salam Telecom Company, working together with ServiceNow, will leverage the power of the Now Platform to bundle and promote tailored solutions that address the unique needs of SMEs in line with Etihad Salam Telecom Company's "Human-Inspired Business Focus" theme at LEAP 2025.

With the sector witnessing a 60% year-on-year growth and the recent quarter seeing over 135,000 new SME registrations, the demand for agile business setups is soaring. Through this collaboration, Etihad Salam Telecom Company will provide the connectivity, managed services and application-based solutions required for an all-encompassing SME solution, while ServiceNow will offer its expertise in automating HR, administrative, and management processes. As a result, SMEs will experience maximized value by putting the essential services needed to initiate their operations into a single source, eliminating the need to juggle multiple systems.

Cathy Mauzaize, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at ServiceNow, said: "We are thrilled to join forces with Etihad Salam Telecom Company, a company that shares our vision for driving digital transformation across the Kingdom. Our combined offerings will help businesses leapfrog the complexities of setting up digital operations, enabling a faster time to value. "

The platforms and solutions featured through this partnership are geared towards optimizing various facets of business operations. With Incident Management, companies will be able to reducing the impact of any disruptions, quickly restoring operations. Meanwhile, Change Management is designed to foster high-velocity changes within the organization, complete with thorough assessment of risk and clear communication strategies to ensure smooth transitions.

Additionally, ServiceNow's HR Case & Knowledge Management system will enable businesses to standardize the documentation process and streamline the fulfilment of employee inquiries and requests, thereby boosting organizational efficiency and enhancing the service experience for employees.

Abdullah Mohammed Khorami, Chief Business Officer at Etihad Salam Telecom Company said: "Our partnership with ServiceNow represents a significant milestone in our journey to provide SMEs with solutions that are not just innovative but also intuitive and responsive to their evolving needs. ServiceNow's products bolster Etihad Salam Telecom Company's telecom services with agile application development and automated workflows, ensuring rapid and flexible deployment that aligns with the dynamic needs of SMEs. Together, we are setting a new standard for customer-centric service in the telecom industry, empowering SMEs to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Through this strategic cooperation, Etihad Salam Telecom Company and ServiceNow are committed to delivering tailored, state-of-the-art solutions that empower SMEs to not only navigate the complexities of the digital age but to also pave the way for a future where enterprises can swiftly establish their digital presence and operations.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Etihad Salam Telecom Company has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. www.salam.sa