Riyadh: Etihad Salam Telecom Company (Salam), a leading innovator in the Saudi telecommunication market, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quality Business Solutions (QBS) to co-develop Salam CX, the region’s first Arabic-first customer experience (CX) platform.

This strategic partnership aims to deliver a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered solutions tailored for businesses, government entities, and SMEs across the Kingdom. Salam CX will feature a full suite of intelligent service automation tools, including Voice of Customer (VOC), callbots, chatbots, voicebots, speech analytics, “talk to your data” interfaces, and a dynamic knowledge bank. These solutions are built on advanced technologies such as speech recognition, natural language processing (NLP), agentic AI, Arabic dialect modelling, machine learning, and cloud integration.

“Salam CX is designed to be a transformative force for businesses and enterprises that serve Arabic-speaking clientele,” said Abdullah Mohammad Khorami, Chief Business Officer at Salam. “By building an Arabic-first platform, we’re not just localising global technologies, we’re engineering solutions that understand and respond to the nuances of our language, culture, and business needs.”

This partnership directly supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which positions AI adoption and intelligent service automation as key drivers of national competitiveness. With Saudi Arabia now recognised as the largest digital economy in MENA, valued at over SR495 billion ($131.9 billion) in 2024—equivalent to 15% of the national GDP—the demand for scalable, intelligent CX solutions has never been greater.

Salam CX is designed to be easy to deploy and operate, significantly reducing the time and complexity typically associated with setting up transactional, service, and operational IT infrastructure. The platform will offer plug-and-play solutions for rapid deployment, even for users with limited technical expertise.

“Our collaboration with Etihad Salam is rooted in a shared vision to accelerate digital transformation across sectors,” said Ahmad Abu Qaoud, Chief Executive Officer at QBS. “By combining Salam’s deep techno expertise with QBS’s engineering and delivery capabilities, we’re ensuring fast deployment, local support, and real value for SMEs and enterprise customers alike.”

Together, Salam and QBS are setting a new benchmark for AI-driven customer experience in the region, one that is intelligent, inclusive, and locally relevant.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company, recently recognised as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Etihad Salam Telecom Company has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Quality Business Solutions Company

QBS is a leader in digital transformation, offering integrated solutions, web portals, business intelligence services as well as cloud-based solutions. With expertise in designing decision making systems, offering business process outsourcing, in addition to designing user-friendly interfaces, QBS helps organizations achieve greater efficiency and resilience. QBS solutions are designed to drive operational effectiveness and sustainability, ensuring clients are well equipped to thrive in today’s fast paced world.