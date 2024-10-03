Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has unveiled its new brand identity, featuring a revamped logo, mission, vision, and values.

This rebrand aligns with the company's comprehensive strategy, expansion plans, and future growth aspirations. Embodying the nation’s Spirit of the Union, the revamped identity represents the connectivity and cohesion between the various cities and regions of the UAE created by the railway network.

The new brand identity aligns with the UAE's leadership’s vision, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs Families Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, acknowledging the magnitude of the country’s national achievements over the past years.

Etihad Rail’s new vision focuses on serving the UAE, by providing more opportunities and enhancing connectivity through a safe a sustainable railway network that links communities and industries. The company has achieved many milestones during the past period, including the launch of freight train operations, the integration of the UAE’s National Rail Network with the future passenger station in Sharjah, and the development of passenger train services, all underscoring the company's competitive edge in the sector.

The Etihad Rail updated logo design is inspired by the eye of the falcon, the train silhouette, and the railway track, which embodies a falcon’s agility and speed, its ability to precisely target its goal, and its determination to reach its destination. The logo also reflects the elegant aesthetic that sets Etihad Rail apart, showcasing how it achieves its goals deliberately as well as its long-term, ambitious vision for the future.

The new brand identity is encapsulated by the revamped slogan “We Move Together.” This slogan affirms the company’s commitment to strengthening connectivity between communities across various cities and regions through the railway network, linking people and industries and fostering a better future. Furthermore, the four main values on which the revamped corporate identity is built are: Committed, Considerate, Creative, Connected.

The new brand of Etihad Rail cascades to its subsidiaries, Etihad Rail Freight, Etihad Rail Infrastructure, and Etihad Rail Mobility, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing logistics services, freight transportation, and passenger travel by rail.

About EtihadRail

Etihad Rail was established under Federal Law No. 2 with the mandate of overseeing the development, construction, and operation of the UAE's national freight and passenger railway network. Part of the ‘Projects of the 50’, the National Railway Network is the largest project to consolidate the strength of the union for the next fifty years.

Since 2016, Etihad Rail has successfully operated the Shah-Habshan-Ruwais route, transporting granulated sulphur for export, and establishing rail as a safe and sustainable mode of transport with a proven track record. In 2023, construction on the network expansion was completed, marking the inauguration of the UAE National Railway Network, now spanning a length of 900 km from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah, as well as the launch of full freight operations. Etihad Rail continues to develop its passenger services, which will be operated along the same network in the future.

Etihad Rail connects the emirates, linking industrial and commercial centres with 11 terminals, including four major ports: Ruwais Inland Terminal, Ruwais Port, ICAD, Khalifa Port, DIC, Jebel Ali Port, Al Ghail Dry Port, Fujairah Port, Ghuwaifat Terminal, Shah Terminal, and Habshan Terminal.

