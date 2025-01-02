New lounge opened at Zayed International Airport's U.S. Preclearance facility

Exclusive space offers direct boarding on select flights for premium guests

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- Etihad Airways opened its new Etihad U.S. Preclearance Lounge at Zayed International Airport on 30 December, enhancing the travel experience for passengers flying to the United States.

Located steps away from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility, the new lounge provides eligible guests with a serene space to unwind after completing their U.S. entry formalities and before boarding their flight.

The thoughtfully designed facility features a refined selection of beverages and light dining options, complementing Etihad's premium travel experience. Select flights offer the convenience of direct boarding from the lounge, enhancing the seamless journey.

"This new lounge marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests," said John Wright, Chief Operations & Guest Officer at Etihad Airways.

"By combining our premium lounge service with the convenience of U.S. Preclearance, we're offering our guests an elevated journey through Abu Dhabi before they even board their flight. Zayed International is the only Middle East hub to offer this time-saving service.”

The U.S. Preclearance Lounge welcomes eligible guests travelling in The Residence, First or Business, as well as Platinum and Emerald Etihad Guest members. Access is also available for purchase, subject to availability.

For a comprehensive premium experience, eligible guests are invited to begin their journey at Etihad's acclaimed First or Business Class Lounge in the main terminal before proceeding to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility approximately 90 minutes before their flight.

Flying with Etihad Airways to the U.S. offers the unique advantage of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility, one of only a few such facilities worldwide. By completing all U.S. customs and immigration formalities before boarding in Abu Dhabi, guests arrive in the States as domestic passengers, saving valuable time upon arrival. Guests can simply collect their bags and go, or proceed seamlessly to their connecting flights.

Etihad currently serves four U.S. destinations with nonstop flights to Boston, Chicago, New York, and Washington D.C. The airline will also launch services to Atlanta in July 2025, further strengthening its commitment to the North American market.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.