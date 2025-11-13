Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, sponsored the first annual Malakut Trade Forum 2025, that was held at the One & Only One Za’abeel.

As part of the event, Ramzi Al Rimawi, Senior Manager and Officer In-Charge of Business Development at ECI, participated in a panel discussion titled ‘Receivables Under Pressure: How to Safeguard What You Are Owed.’ The session explored practical approaches for protecting receivables, maintaining liquidity, and strengthening financial stability amid surging economic challenges due to inflationary pressures, fluctuating interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainties.

During the session, Al Rimawi highlighted ECI’s growing focus on implementing robust preventive measures and trade credit governance, stressing that effective receivables management starts with rigorous credit due diligence and establishing transparent payment terms.

The session underscored the pivotal role of automation tools and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics in receivable management, illustrating how real-time monitoring tools, predictive analytics, and system integrations enable businesses to detect and respond to credit risks.

As one of the main stakeholders supporting the event, ECI’s sponsorship reflects its strong commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration among leading trade, finance, and insurance professionals. The Malakut Trade Forum serves as a key platform for exchanging expertise and advancing innovative solutions that enhance resilience and competitiveness in global trade.

