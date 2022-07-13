UAE’s export credit agency to facilitate expertise sharing in credit and political risk management, geopolitics, and trade finance with one of the leading Italian University

Luiss University entered in 2022 the top 100 in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 in the field of Social Sciences and Management, ranking #1 in Italy, #10 in Europe, #22 in the world for Political and International Studies

This collaboration came in the wake of the UAE Government’s sweeping residency and entry reform, which was aimed at attracting top talents and outstanding students and graduates

Dubai, UAE: Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE Federal export credit company, has signed an agreement with University Luiss Guido Carli, a leading Italian University, to facilitate knowledge and expertise sharing in the field of credit risk management and trade finance between the two entities.

Under the partnership, ECI will provide its expertise and acumen in the field of geopolitics, trade credit insurance, and financial risk, as part of its effort to help Luiss Guido Carli enhance its internationalisation and innovation programmes and provide its graduates a springboard to the real world of international trade and investment in the fast-growing Middle East.

With the goal of forging an intersection of knowledge and experience as well as developing a new generation of business leaders, the Federal Company will also provide internship opportunities for degree students.

In turn, the University will assist the UAE export credit agency in developing a top-notch training and exchange programs to improve the management skills of young Emirati, as well as in attracting quality talents from Luiss Guido Carli, which has recently entered the top 100 in the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2022 in the field of Social Sciences and Management.

Commenting on this collaboration, Massimo Falcioni, CEO of the Federal Company Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), said: “In line with the UAE’s remarkable step towards a knowledge‐based economy and strategy to attract top talents, we are committed to help equip the young generation across the world with the requisite knowledge, skills, and new approaches in terms of credit risk management and trade finance. This agreement with Luiss Guido Carli will give ECI a great platform to share our bespoke expertise with some of the brilliant young minds in one of the best business schools not only in Europe but also in the world.”

Prof Andrea Prencipe, Rector of Luiss Guido Carli, said: “We’re always on the lookout for effective collaborations with world-leading business entities to provide our students advanced skills and expertise to excel in the highly competitive marketplace. We are therefore happy to sign an agreement with Etihad Credit Insurance, to further strengthen our outreach.”

The agreement emerges from ECI's vision to establish an Academy in order to improve the core competencies of entrepreneurs and the knowledge of professionals engaging in export business. It provides them with the necessary training by partnering with locally and globally acclaimed education and training providers.

This initiative strongly believes in honing young minds and starting them early. It is for the same reason why ECI has partnered with local universities to reach out to potential students who can be part of ECI’s growing team.

The first phase of the ECI Academy began four years ago in collaboration with UAE Local government education bodies such as Zayed University, Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), Sharjah University and Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG). It provided postgraduate students with the opportunity to learn the purpose of ECI and its solutions to the SME sector during their internship program with ECI.

The second phase of this initiative was launched this year by extending its reach to the international level. With world-leading universities and business schools as education and training providers, ECI Academy comes up with programs that will cater to the varying needs of the business community, especially SMEs, as they constitute the major contributors to the global economy.

The Academy will also give MBA students in global universities significant exposure to the UAE market through internship programs at ECI. At the same time, ECI employees will attend the universities to undergo business training or work on projects with the export credit agencies of the countries from whose universities they will receive the training.

About Etihad Credit Insurance

Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) was established by the UAE Federal Government and its founders, the governments of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Ajman. The company started its operations in February 2018. ECI plays a catalyst role in supporting the UAE's non-oil exports, trade, investments, and strategic sectors development, in line with UAE Vision 2021 agenda and most recently with UAE Centennial 2071 Plan and Operation 300bn.

The UAE Federal export credit company is tasked to accelerate and sustain national economic diversification as well as support the export and re-export of UAE goods, works, services, and the foreign investments of the UAE businesses as well as support the exporters in the domestic trade through a range of export credit, financing, and investment insurance products.

ECI has also been assigned for the third consecutive year this 2021 with an Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of AA- (Very Strong) with a Stable Outlook according to Fitch Ratings.

About Luiss University

Located in the eternal city of Rome, Luiss is an international university specialized in the social sciences, providing a diverse learning environment based on entrepreneurship, responsibility, and sustainability.

At Luiss, we inspire and enable a better world, believing that social sciences play - and will continue to play - a central role in the emerging digital society.

Since its founding, Luiss has developed privileged relationships with the business community, through its affiliation with Confindustria, the General Confederation of Italian industry, as well as with legal studios, government institutions and civil society. Luiss has also forged special relationships with European and Italian institutions, thanks to the numerous faculty members that have served within them.

The Luiss educational model combines academic rigor with practical relevance. Its main features are:

- Research-led: Luiss faculty members are top experts in their fields, actively engaged in their research communities as well as in their professional and management communities.

- Experience-based: Luiss relies upon a highly selected pool of top executives, chartered consultants, and diplomats to discuss topics they experience systematically.

- Problem-driven: our programs require students to engage in projects and research, in which they are expected to develop solutions to real-world problems.

The Luiss model is strengthened by a life large learning approach which challenges students’ intellectual curiosity, inspires individual effort and self-discovery, and encourages independent and critical thinking.

