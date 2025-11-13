

Dubai, UAE: H.E. Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, affirmed that the Bureau has achieved a transformative decade that established credit information as one of the key pillars supporting economic decision-making in the UAE. He noted that the volume of Credit Reports and Credit Scores issued annually has surged from 1 million reports in 2015 to over 17 million reports and scores by the end of 2025, representing more than a sixteen-fold increase in ten years.

Speaking during a media roundtable held at the Bureau’s office in Dubai to mark 10 years since issuing the first Credit Report in the UAE, Lutfi revealed that Etihad Credit Bureau, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE and the banking sector, is preparing to launch Credit Score 3.0 before the end of the first half of 2026. He explained that this next-generation scoring model will introduce a “fundamental transformation” in the way scores are calculated, enabling quarterly score adjustments and allowing individuals who faced financial delinquencies to improve their standing much faster than under the current model.

Lutfi clarified that, under the current system, an individual who misses more than three consecutive payments is placed under a delinquency category for 24 months; however, with the new Credit Score 3.0 model, a customer will be able to exit the “red zone” within six months and improve their score in less than one year.

He added that the current score is calculated using over 2,000 variables, with results ranging from 300 to 900, where points are deducted based on behavioural and financial patterns such as late payments, number of delinquent installments, and debt-to-income ratios. The upcoming model will enable users to understand the precise reasons behind changes in their score through the Bureau’s digital platform and mobile app.

Lutfi stated that Etihad Credit Bureau’s database has expanded significantly since issuing its first Credit Report in 2015, now comprising over 32.6 million bank accounts, 22 million credit facilities, and credit information for 18 million individuals and companies. He added that the Bureau initially collected data from banks but gradually expanded to include telecommunications, water and electricity providers, courts, and—soon—real estate registries and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) providers.

He emphasized that this substantial expansion reflects the growing strategic importance of information in modern economies not only for the banking sector but across public and private institutions, where credit data has become a core component of risk management and financial decision-making.

Lutfi noted that Etihad Credit Bureau's partnerships have resulted in a robust national database used today by of government and private entities. The Bureau now has close to 180 subscribing institutions, including banks, finance companies, technology firms, and government entities.

He added that Etihad Credit Bureau’s credit database has grown significantly since operations began in December 2014, now encompassing data from over 119 information providers, including banks, financial institutions, government entities, telecom operators, utility companies, and courts. This comprehensive data integration has enabled the Bureau to build a reliable national credit registry covering the financial behaviour of both individuals and businesses across sectors.

Lutfi emphasized that Etihad Credit Bureau operates 100% digitally, thanks to its early digital-transformation strategy, including the mobile app launched in 2018. In 2025, the Bureau entered a new phase of digital advancement with the launch of its redesigned mobile application and award-winning digital portal, offering a fully integrated digital experience that enables customers to access their Credit Reports, Credit Scores, and financial information seamlessly.

The updated app integrates the Cheque Clearance Indicator, which helps individuals and businesses estimate the likelihood of a cheque clearing, supporting safer and more informed financial decisions. These services are now also available through UAE smart-government platforms such as “Dubai Now” and “TAMM”, reinforcing Etihad Credit Bureau’s collaboration with government entities to enhance accessibility to credit information.

Lutfi highlighted the Bureau’s commitment to raising financial awareness nationwide, noting that around 10% of UAE residents have accessed their Credit Reports and Credit Scores in recent years—a clear indicator of growing public awareness of the importance of monitoring personal financial behaviour.

About Etihad Credit Bureau:

Etihad Credit Bureau" is a federal entity wholly owned by the federal government of the United Arab Emirates. It has been established as per the Federal Law No. (6) of 2010 regarding credit information and its amendment by the Federal Decree Law No. 8 of 2020. Under this law and its amendments, the company shall be responsible for requesting and organizing the process of collection, preservation, analysis, classification, use and publication of credit information. After that, this information shall be produced into a variety of credit-related products within a fully digital process. For more information, please visit www.etihadbureau.ae or download the application, available on the App Store and Google Play.

