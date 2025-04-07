Etihad Cargo to exhibit at LogiPharma 2025 with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health and RAFED at booths 84 and 85.

The collaboration highlights Abu Dhabi’s goal to become a global pharmaceutical and life science distribution hub.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, will attend LogiPharma 2025, taking place from 8–10 April, Centre de Congrès de Lyon, France. As a leading voice in pharmaceutical airfreight, the carrier will be joined at booths 84 and 85 by strategic partners Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health and RAFED, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s goal to become a global pharmaceutical and life science distribution hub.

“Leveraging Abu Dhabi's strategic location at the gateway to the MENA region, we are offering advanced infrastructure with easy access to regional and global markets. We’re not just offering airfreight, Etihad Cargo has deepened its focus on creating a smarter, more responsive cold chain for pharma customers worldwide, enabling an end-to-end, temperature-controlled ecosystem in collaboration with regulators, manufacturers and supply chain partners.” Said Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer.

The collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health and RAFED, the region’s leading healthcare procurement and logistics platform, is in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. The partnership is a pivotal step in Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to become a leading healthcare destination in the global healthcare landscape.

Faisal Haji, Division Director Health Sector Innovation Department at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, commented: "Through our collaboration with Etihad Cargo and RAFED at LogiPharma 2025, we are reinforcing DoH’s commitment to reshaping the region’s healthcare landscape. Our ambition is to cultivate a healthcare ecosystem where patients can benefit from the most advanced treatments and innovations in medical technology. By developing a dynamic hub for healthcare and life sciences distribution, we aim to improve patient outcomes and elevate the standard of care across the region."

Samer Al Zamil, Chief Commercial Officer at RAFED, added: “Together with Etihad Cargo and the Department of Health, we are building a trusted supply chain that supports not just the UAE, but the broader region and global healthcare community. LogiPharma is a platform for showcasing what true collaboration across public and private sectors can achieve.”

Etihad Cargo’s award-winning PharmaLife product, certified under IATA CEIV Pharma, ensures the safe and reliable transport of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics through advanced tracking, thermal mapping and real-time monitoring technologies.

