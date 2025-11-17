Dubai, UAE - Etihad Airways’ brand-new Airbus A321LR takes pride of place on static display at Dubai Airshow – the region’s only narrowbody aircraft featuring private First Suites. With extended range and significantly improved fuel efficiency, this next-generation aircraft serves routes from Abu Dhabi to destinations including Chiang Mai, Dusseldorf, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Tunis and Zurich, delivering genuine long-haul luxury for short-and medium-haul sectors.

The airline is this year taking a bigger presence at Dubai Airshow with the addition of the Etihad Pavillion offering visitors the opportunity to see and experience the airline’s award-winning products. Etihad Aviation Training will also be on show, welcoming visitors to discuss partnership opportunities and showcasing the future of aviation training.

Etihad’s Airbus A380 will participate in the Fly Past celebrating the opening of the Airshow, one of the many highlights of the week.

