Next-generation Economy with 4K touchscreens and high-speed Wi-Fi offer an upgraded flying experience with Etihad’s award-winning hospitality

Sold-out inaugural flight in First, Business and Economy

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways has launched its game-changing new A321LR aircraft on all flights to and from Kolkata, bringing a refined luxury experience to the popular Indian route.

The sold-out inaugural flight, EY222, touched down at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport (CCU), Kolkata, India at 8.35pm on 24 September. All of Etihad’s eight return flights per week between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata will now be operated by the A321LR.

The upgraded A321LR service reinforces Etihad’s commitment to the Indian market where it operates 183 flights per week to 11 destinations across India. The extensive network connects guests seamlessly between India and the Middle East, and conveniently onwards to Europe, Africa and North America.

Kolkata, the capital and largest city of the West Bengal state, is an important gateway to India, with Etihad carrying more than 135k passengers annually between the city and Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata holds the honour of being recognised as the cultural capital of India, welcoming visitors from around the world to explore the city’s rich heritage and artistic energy.

As well as an increase in visitors travelling to India, Etihad is also catering to rising demand from corporate travellers as well as overseas students and those visiting friends and family.

The state is also benefitting from an increase in investment in the IT and financial services sectors, which are also driving demand for corporate travel.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “India is an important market for Etihad and we’re incredibly proud to be in Kolkata to welcome our newest aircraft, the A321LR, on its inaugural flight to India. Whether choosing our luxurious First Suites, lie-flat Business seats with direct aisle access and a window-view, or our next-generation Economy cabin, our guests will enjoy a superior flying experience in Etihad’s signature style.”

The A321LR is designed to deliver Etihad’s premium cabin standards and award-winning flying experience to short and medium-haul sectors. The aircraft is configured to provide elevated comfort, refined design and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity across all cabins.

On the A321LR, guests flying between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata will experience the latest cabin innovations, with two enclosed First Suites with sliding doors for privacy; 14 lie-flat Business seats each with direct-aisle access and window facing; and 144 ergonomically designed Economy seats with 4K touchscreens.

In July, Etihad took delivery of the first of 30 A321LR aircraft scheduled to join its expanding fleet, with a second A321LR joining the fleet in August.

First

Etihad’s A321LR introduces two private First Suites on the Kolkata route, with sliding doors for privacy and an elegant space to dine, work and relax. The First seats, with space for a companion, transform effortlessly to fully-flat beds complete with luxurious textiles. Seats feature a 20-inch 4K screen, wireless charging and Bluetooth connectivity, and guests will enjoy Etihad’s renowned First culinary experience.

First guests will also benefit from a First ground experience, with chauffeurs, the Etihad Concierge and meet and assist services making travel as effortless as possible.

Business

Fourteen fully-lie-flat seats in a 1-1 herringbone configuration, each offer direct aisle access and dreamy window views. Armani/Casa designed soft-furnishings and tableware are complemented by luxury amenities. Business features an enhanced 17.3-inch 4K touchscreen, wireless charging and Bluetooth connectivity, with generous personal space and storage options.

Economy

Etihad’s Economy offers 144 ergonomically designed seats offering generous legroom. Each seat is equipped with a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, USB charging and Bluetooth headphone pairing. Extensive entertainment from E-Box includes a library of premium films, series and games in multiple languages from Hollywood to Bollywood and more.

All cabins feature high-speed Wi-Fi capable of streaming movies and gaming, being rolled out progressively on Asian routes. Enlarged overhead storage enhances comfort and convenience throughout the journey.

With the introduction of the A321LR, Etihad continues to elevate the standards of air travel, combining design and innovation with the airline’s commitment to unrivalled service from its award-winning cabin crew.

Flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata from 24 September – all times local

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.